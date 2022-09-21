ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Jerry Nadler dismisses Rashida Tlaib's claim on backing 'apartheid' Israel

By Julia Johnson
 2 days ago

R ep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Wednesday contradicted his colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib 's (D-MI) claim that progressives cannot support " Israel's apartheid government."

"I fundamentally reject the notion that one cannot support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and be a progressive," he wrote.

The New York Democratic representative was responding to Tlaib's comments during an online seminar, in which she claimed progressives cannot support "Israel's apartheid government."

"I want you all to know that among progressives, it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government,” Tlaib reportedly said.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jerry Nadler

“The need to oppose Israel’s government’s apartheid rule is obvious. The path to freedom for Palestine is long and daunting, we must see through to its end. We owe it to not only Palestinians, [but] oppressed people all over the world who understand that our struggles are linked to one another," the congresswoman added.

Tlaib, who has Palestinian ancestry, has been vocal about her opposition to Israel.

Nadler was echoed by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), who said: "The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by @RashidaTlaib is nothing short of antisemitic. Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace."

Comments / 26

Pinnacle man
1d ago

the hate of the left is everywhere. they are the true racists and bigots of the country we should all fear. more need to be done about this antisemitism

Reply(2)
12
Love muffin
1d ago

Why do democrats tolerate this awful woman? And why do Republicans tolerate Marjorie Greene? They both need to be recalled.

Reply(5)
4
Oscar Pilpel
1d ago

tlaib is a prejudice stupid arab and anti america

Reply
22
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
