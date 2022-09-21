ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 74

OIG: Charter Grantees Opened Just Half the Schools for Which They Received Funds

States and charter operators that received grant funds from the federal Charter Schools Program during the Obama administration only opened or expanded about half of the 1,570 schools they planned to launch, according to a watchdog investigation released Friday.  The report from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of the Inspector General — focusing on […]
Sahan Journal

Timeline: How feeding underprivileged children turned into a sweeping federal investigation.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted several suspects in the alleged theft of millions of federal dollars. The money was supposed to go towards feeding underprivileged children, but investigators believe suspects used the money on cars, homes, and vacations. The post Timeline: How feeding underprivileged children turned into a sweeping federal investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
teslarati.com

Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law

Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
