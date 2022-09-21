Read full article on original website
Related
OIG: Charter Grantees Opened Just Half the Schools for Which They Received Funds
States and charter operators that received grant funds from the federal Charter Schools Program during the Obama administration only opened or expanded about half of the 1,570 schools they planned to launch, according to a watchdog investigation released Friday. The report from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of the Inspector General — focusing on […]
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
California teachers' union 'spied' on parents who demanded the reopening of schools during the pandemic
A research assistant at the California Teachers Association dug for 'dirt' on parents who were calling for the reopening of schools during the pandemic - suspicious that they were being 'used toward a larger goal to disrupt, destabilize and 'burn down' public schools'. Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent...
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal judge strikes down federal school mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start program
A federal judge in Louisiana on Wednesday struck down a federal school mask and vaccine mandate. U.S. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty in Lafeyette, Louisiana ruled that the federal government cannot push a COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandate for Head Start program teachers, staff, and volunteers as well as all students and adults.
Timeline: How feeding underprivileged children turned into a sweeping federal investigation.
The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted several suspects in the alleged theft of millions of federal dollars. The money was supposed to go towards feeding underprivileged children, but investigators believe suspects used the money on cars, homes, and vacations. The post Timeline: How feeding underprivileged children turned into a sweeping federal investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
teslarati.com
Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law
Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
Comments / 0