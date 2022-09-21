Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Mental health court graduation offers Flint man second chance
FLINT, MI - Flint resident Aaron Richards expected to come to court Wednesday afternoon to hear the announcement of his mental health court graduation. What the 30-year-old did not expect to happen was Probate Judge Jennie Barkey to announce the clearance of his felony record. Richards, who pleaded guilty in...
Great Lakes Now
State cracks down on Flint company after Flint River spill
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — State regulators on Monday ordered a Flint chemical company to truck wastewater to a water treatment plant, weeks after it was blamed for an oily discharge in the Flint River. The 11-page order describes disputes between Lockhart Chemical and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
wsgw.com
COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw
(source: Centers for Disease Control) Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
Jury awards Michigan woman $100K who says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five...
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Blight fight funding focus of Saginaw council special session
SAGINAW, MI — Housing and blight elimination will serve as the focus of the first in a series of Saginaw City Council meetings that could determine how the municipality spends $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus. The council will participate in the workshop at 5:30 p.m....
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
Top Headlines: Woman Pleads Guilty in Clare County Quadruple Homicide, and More
Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday. Read More. A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. . Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a...
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
The Saginaw News
