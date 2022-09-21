ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
Great Lakes Now

State cracks down on Flint company after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — State regulators on Monday ordered a Flint chemical company to truck wastewater to a water treatment plant, weeks after it was blamed for an oily discharge in the Flint River. The 11-page order describes disputes between Lockhart Chemical and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

COVID-19 Commuity Testing Day in Saginaw

(source: Centers for Disease Control) Great Lakes Bay Pride and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are collaborating to host a community testing day. Several free and confidential services will be available including HIV testing, Covid-19 testing, Flu shots, and monkeypox vaccines. Information on local support resources will also be made available. The free event will be hosted this Saturday, September 24th, in the parking lot of Hearth Home in Saginaw from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Blight fight funding focus of Saginaw council special session

SAGINAW, MI — Housing and blight elimination will serve as the focus of the first in a series of Saginaw City Council meetings that could determine how the municipality spends $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus. The council will participate in the workshop at 5:30 p.m....
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI
