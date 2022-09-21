Read full article on original website
SANDAG drops controversial mileage tax for drivers
SAN DIEGO — SANDAG board members struck down a proposed controversial mileage tax for drivers. The road usage charge would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The board's action set the stage for removing the regional road usage charge temporarily. "I think today’s action was in...
eastcountymagazine.org
CHARGING FORWARD: HELIX WATER DISTRICT GETS FIRST ELECTRIC TRUCK
Photo: Helix Water District Board of Directors in the district’s new all-electric, zero-emission, Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Driver’s seat: Board President Kathleen Coates Hedberg. Backseat: Director Dan McMillan. Back of the truck: Directors Joel Scalzitti, De Ana Verbeke and Mark Gracyk. September 23, 2022 (La Mesa) --...
2 San Diego County Campuses Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
Mission Trails Regional Park receives $2M grant to add 83 acres
SAN DIEGO — Mission Trails Regional Park is getting an upgrade!. On Friday, city leaders announced a $2 million grant that will be used to add 83 more acres to the park. The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is getting the grant from the San Diego River Conservancy. The...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista conducted interviews with four applicants seeking to fill vacant seats on the Planning Commission
Chula Vista City Council Members held a special meeting last week to conduct interviews and consider all applicants seeking to fill two vacant positions on the city’s Planning Commission. Two members of the Planning Commission have served for the maximum time of two consecutive terms, resulting in two vacancies:...
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista School Board Reinstates School Resource Officers
The Vista Unified School Board of Trustees voted on June 23, 2022 to reinstate the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions to the school district. This move was the culmination of the School Board’s promise just a few years ago to reinstate the SRO positions as soon as the district was able to stabilize the budget. The SRO positions were one of many positions temporarily reduced in the fall of 2019 in order to close nearly a $19 million budget deficit. The School Board worked carefully over the course of multiple meetings to review all aspects of the budget, listen to members of the community, and, ultimately, make difficult budget adjustments in order to balance the budget. The budget challenges were caused by a combination of declining enrollment and a dramatic escalation in the required contribution to employee pensions. This budget impact was felt by districts across the county and state. As a result of the careful work of the School Board, Vista Unified has maintained a positive certification on the budget for three years. Members of the school board voted to reinstate the SRO positions as one of many components of the districtwide health and safety plan.
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
kusi.com
Illegal street vending in Gaslamp increases despite new laws
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been three months since the City of San Diego approved the new street vending laws, but the number of illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter continues to hit record highs. The law was passed to prevent vendors from taking over streets and sidewalks,...
northcountydailystar.com
City of Oceanside Free Compost & Mulch for Residents
Feed your yard and improve your soil and plant growth! The City of Oceanside provides free high-quality organic compost and mulch for Oceanside residents at the El Corazon Compost Facility. Please bring a container, shovel, and proof of Oceanside residency. On occasion, compost tea is available as well. Details and Hours.
What's next for Harborside Park? Chula Vista continues to look for solutions
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A community meeting was held at Harborside Elementary School to discuss how to “Reimagine Harborside Park.”. After the recent closure of Harborside Park, Chula Vista scheduled a community meeting to gather the public’s input on what would be the best solution for that site.
San Diego County officials talk about the implementation of 'Care Court'
SAN DIEGO — It has been a few weeks since California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law that he says will expand the ways in which people with severe mental health disorders can tap into court-ordered treatment. San Diego County will be one of seven counties in the...
SD County to begin closing COVID monoclonal antibody centers
Since the centers opened in February 2021, nearly 15,000 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibodies at 10 locations across the region.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
Oceanside receives $3.2M from county for homeless navigation center
Oceanside officials are going to turn an old alternative school into a homeless navigation center.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Residents Invited to Discuss Future of Troubled Harborside Park
Chula Vista residents are invited Wednesday to voice their opinions on the future of a troubled park that was shut down last month over concerns of homeless encampments in the space. City councilmembers voted to shut down Harborside Park for 90 days as a result of complaints of illicit activity...
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
Senator Brian Jones announces new bill banning homeless encampments near schools and parks
SAN DIEGO — Senator Brian Jones along with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city officials gathered in Escondido to announce a new bill that they say aims to tackle the homelessness crisis in San Diego and California. Senator Jones says he plans to introduce the bill...
Three citites in San Diego County receive funding to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County announced that it awarded $4.3 million to the cities of Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego to help address homelessness. The County says the three cities were the only cities to apply for what is a total of $10 million in overall funding for municipalities in San Diego County.
