WTOP
Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
Smile, You're On Candid Camera: Shooting Suspect Caught On Tesla Cam Sentenced In Maryland
An unexpected sleuth helped detectives in Maryland bust a Montgomery County man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring and will now spend more than a decade behind bars, the state's attorney announced. John Tomlinson was sentenced at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to 30 years in prison with...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two Arlington schools secured amid shots fired investigation in Fairfax County
(Updated at 8:55 p.m.) Wakefield High School and Claremont Elementary School were secured today in response to reports of gunfire in nearby Bailey’s Crossroads. The secure-the-building status has since been lifted, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman told ARLnow shortly after 1 p.m. Police initially believed that someone armed with...
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Feds Allege Man Obstructed Death Investigation Of University Of Maryland Football Coach's Son
A Maryland man is being accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in the chest and killed in September 2017 in Howard County in the 5500 block of...
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
Police looking for Sterling strong-arm robbery suspect
According to police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, a man went into the convenience store of the Exxon gas station on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard and walked around before leaving and coming back in several times.
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help
Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say. Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021,...
Bay Net
SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
WANTED: Hyattsville Murder Suspect At-Large, Police Offer $40K Reward
Local police and the U.S. Marshals Service are working to find and arrest a recent Hyattsville homicide suspect, officials reported. On Aug. 18, Stephon Jones shot and killed the victim during an argument at a shopping mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
fox5dc.com
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
