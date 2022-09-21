ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
City
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Vandalism#Guns#High School#School Safety Data#The School Board#School Resource Officers#City Council
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
Bay Net

SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC

