TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
cstoredecisions.com
Neon Marketplace Releases Rewards App
Neon Marketplace announced its new Neon Rewards App, where members earn points toward free food and beverages. The chain has locations in Warwick, R.I., and Seekonk, Mass., and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, R.I. Anyone who downloads Neon Rewards on their iPhone or Android device will receive 100 points...
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
thefastmode.com
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily
Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
cstoredecisions.com
Smokeless Satisfies Consumers
Smokeless tobacco continues to be a steady favorite among convenience store customers, with retailers stocking popular items and offering promotions when available. Smokeless tobacco dollar sales at convenience stores increased by 5.1% to reach $7 million for the latest four weeks ending July 10, 2022, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year
EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
TechRadar
Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships
Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
