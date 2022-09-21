ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Calexico Community Center sanitary concerns

By Wiley Jawhary
 2 days ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) says it has some concerns about the Calexico Community Center not having warm water for its customers.

AAA says sometimes those customers are senior citizens who need access to clean and warm water, especially during the pandemic.

Oreda Chin is the Chair of the Area Agency on Aging committee and is on the nutrition committee. She explains this can be upsetting for seniors.

"We are just extremely concerned about the center and some of the health issues that we think exist that have not been taken care of in some time, they told us it has been repaired and it has not," she said.

The City of Calexico says it was not aware of this situation and is looking into it.

