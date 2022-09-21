Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
Australian woman calls out 'annoying' Bali act many of us are guilty of: 'Ignorant and self-entitled people, this shouldn't be allowed!'
An Australian woman has slammed 'annoying' Bali travellers after they reserve pool lounges with towels or personal items and then leave without using them. Holidaymaker Angela Scott, who is staying at the Grand Inna Kuta resort in Bali, noticed the same guests heading down to pool and reserving sunbeds with personal items everyday, and then leaving them unoccupied.
'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Mamma Warthog Attacks Leopard To Save Her Piglets
For all you Lion King fans out there, this video is a must-see. I often find myself playing imaginative wildlife games:. Who would win? A hawk or an eagle? A great white shark or an orca whale?. A leopard or a… warthog?. A no-brainer right?. So you would think…
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
The Legend of La Ciguapa
La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Netflix Fans Are Unified on Their Take on New Movie Topping the Charts
The latest Netflix original film follows a familiar formula, and it achieves the desired result. I Used to Be Famous premiered on Friday, Sept. 16, and it jumped straight to the number two spot on the Netflix Top 10 List. With so many eyes on it, it's a bit surprising just how many people are using the same word to describe it – "heartwarming."
'Dancing With the Stars' Dancer Marries Netflix Exec
Congrats are in order for former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Brittany Cherry and Netflix executive Bryan Agnew. The couple tied the knot in front of 80 guests at the La Valencia Hotel in the San Diego area, PEOPLE reports. The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and Netflix Business Affairs executive met through American Idol alum Stefano Langone while he was a band member on DWTS in 2017. At the time, Langone and Agnew were roommates. Agnew and Cherry reconnected in 2020 and he proposed to Cherry while on a drive through Malibu Canyon.
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
'Dancing With the Stars' Hit With Multiple COVID Cases After Premiere
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 has already been hit by COVID. At least four cases of COVID were reported after the dance competition show's Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+, Deadline reports, as the show quickly took steps to stem the transmission of the virus. Dancing With the Stars employs more than 300 production employees behind the scenes, which is where the outbreak hit.
New Netflix Original Content Coming in October 2022
Fall is officially here, and Netflix welcomed in the new season by unveiling its full list of incoming titles for October 2022. Set to be marked with plenty of licensed content – 17 Again, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Labyrinth, to name a few – October will also see the streamer handing out plenty of treats in the form of new Netflix original content, with a total 91 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials set to rollout next month, many of which are part of the 2022 Netflix & Chills lineup.
'I got called fat on national television when I was 24, it was outrageous': Strictly's Kym Marsh insists she's ready for any acid-tongued remarks from the judges after Nigel Lythgoe's Popstars weight jibes
Kym Marsh insists she'll be able to brush off any acid-tongued remarks from the Strictly Come Dancing judges after Popstars panellist Nigel Lythgoe criticised her looks on the show. The singer, 46, rose to fame on the ITV series in 2001 and became one of the members of band Hear'Say,...
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
NEW DELHI (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they’re back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country. Then they were moved to their new home: a sprawling national park in the heart of India where scientists hope the world’s fastest land animal will roam again. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cats into their enclosure Saturday morning. The cats emerged from their cage, tentatively at first while continuously scanning their new surroundings.
The best Japanese cafés and tearooms in Singapore
There’s always been a deep-seated love for all things Japanese, and now that it’s been recently announced that Japan will be fully opening its borders to all travellers, we’re more than over the moon. Yet, that doesn’t stop us from hunting down tasty Japanese nosh though. We already know about the best Japanese restaurants and the best cafés in Singapore, but what about the stellar combo of both? From fluffy shokupan sandos to mentaiko rice bowls, these are the 10 best Japanese cafés and tearooms in Singapore.
