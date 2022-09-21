Read full article on original website
Related
Will the 49ers Bust the Denver Broncos?
Seems like any easy win for the good guys, right? WRONG!
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Justin Herbert News
A week ago, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. The team has listed him as day-to-day since receiving that diagnosis. On Wednesday, it was reported that Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. This cast doubt around his status for Week 3 against the Jaguars.
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Justin Herbert, other crucial NFL injuries in Week 3
Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, we're monitoring some key injuries across the league. We are here to cover team and player health, provide injury analysis and give the fans the hard data behind those injuries. Remember, in the NFL, health matters!. Let's take a look at what...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd compares Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Vikings' Kirk Cousins
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones raised eyebrows when he teased on Thursday that he'd welcome a quarterback controversy if it meant backup Cooper Rush excelling as starter Dak Prescott continues his recovery from the thumb injury he initially suffered during the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will likely keep him sidelined at least another couple of weeks.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) limited on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was, as expected, limited on Wednesday with a rib injury he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert is considered day-to-day and reportedly felt more comfortable today after doing some light throwing on Monday. Barring a setback, Herbert appears to be on track to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes provides under-appreciated performance vs Chargers
Let’s take a look back at Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. He made some highlight plays as usual but it was not easy. Give credit to the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Their defensive unit had gotten completely overshadowed before the game. That often transpires when tremendously talented quarterbacks face off. Los Angeles has put together an exceptional collection of skilled players.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0