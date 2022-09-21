ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
CBS Sports

Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report

The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
NBC Sports

Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
Yardbarker

Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
High School Football PRO

Baltimore, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Reginald F Lewis High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on September 23, 2022, 12:45:00.
