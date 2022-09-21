ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

NewsTimes

Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut

KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
NewsTimes

Swierbut's 90-yard kickoff return ignites Newtown football past Hand

MADISON – Newtown senior Andrew Swierbut spoke of the team’s adjustments at halftime in a much-anticipated contest against Hand-Madison. Swierbut made sure special teams were part of those adjustments. Taking the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a touchdown, Swierbut broke a scoreless tie and...
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford

A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WTNH.com

Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events

Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Eyewitness News

Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
FOX 61

Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Register Citizen

Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations

MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
