What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
Syracuse works more late-game magic after mistake-filled game to beat Virginia, 22-20 and move to 4-0
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 57 seconds on the clock, Syracuse’s defense needed to make one last stand. Virginia had picked up steam in the second half after being shut out in the first. Brennan Armstrong led his offense back onto the field at its own 29-yard line for a final drive in the final minute, looking to snatch a win from the Orange.
Syracuse football box score vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE:. Syracuse’s defense bails...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
Syracuse’s defense bails out the offense, penalties and mistakes vs. Virginia: (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It wasn’t pretty, but wins and losses aren’t judged like a beauty contest in football. Syracuse overcame turnovers, penalties and many offensive potholes to squeak by Virginia, 22-20 in the JMA Wireless Dome under the Friday night lights to move the Orange to 4-0 for the first time since 2018.
It was sloppy, but Syracuse is 4-0. These 4 areas must be fixed before the schedule heats up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the precipice of a potentially historic season. After another narrow win, the Orange is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, when the team went 10-3. A win next week would move SU to 5-0, a record it hasn’t had since the undefeated 1987 season.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Virginia: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts its second ACC opponent of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Virginia will air on ESPN, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
Committing to Texas A&M? Transferring to George Washington? Howard Triche tells the story of his Syracuse career
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Howard Triche’s career as a basketball player at Syracuse seems like a fairy tale. Local kid who stays home, becomes a starter and later a senior captain on the Syracuse team that advanced all the way to the 1987 NCAA championship game. But Triche’s story...
Stingy defense leads to Cicero-North Syracuse win in championship rematch (56 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rematch of the 2021 Section III Class AA championship Friday night and No. 19 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse proved it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. The Northstars cruised to a 41-19 win over No. 24 state-ranked Baldwinsville Friday...
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
State-ranked Christian Brothers Academy to play homecoming football game on Saturday
Christian Brothers Academy will play its homecoming football game against Henninger at 1 p.m. Saturday. The original schedule from CBA listed the game for Friday, but it was moved to Saturday during the offseason, athletic director Buddy Wliklinski said Friday afternoon.
Tucker Tracker: What’s keeping Syracuse’s star back from his first breakaway run?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has hit every level on his personal performance scale through three weeks of play for Syracuse football. He was pleased with his performance against Louisville.
HS football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius focuses on ‘winning the rep’ against ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius head coach Dan Sullivan and his state-ranked No. 9 Hornets were focused on one thing heading into their Class A matchup with East Syracuse Minoa. “Winning the rep,” Sullivan said.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 3)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football season is getting interesting, and two of the of the top Class AA teams are in action Friday night. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
SU honors 104-year-old Christian Brothers Academy grad during nationally-televised game
Christian Brothers Academy graduate Robert “Bob” Gang is the oldest living alumnus of Syracuse University and on Friday he was honored during the Orange’s nationally-televised football game. Gang was featured as a Hometown Hero between the first and second quarter of SU’s 22-20 victory over Virginia on...
HS roundup: 3 first-quarter touchdowns by West Genesee RB ignite ‘hot’ offense
West Genesee junior running back Francisco Cross scored three first-quarter touchdowns to get his team going during a Class A football matchup with Auburn on Thursday. The Wildcats improved to 2-2 on the year with their dominant 52-14 victory at Auburn.
