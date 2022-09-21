ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football box score vs. Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE:. Syracuse’s defense bails...
Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Virginia: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football hosts its second ACC opponent of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Virginia will air on ESPN, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
