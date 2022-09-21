Drake Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Things got spicy on Tuesday night when UNC football quarterback Drake Maye took a direct shot at N.C. State during his weekly press conference ahead of the showdown against Notre Dame.

Maye was asked about committing to UNC and took a jab at the Wolfpack saying people that go to N.C. State couldn’t get into North Carolina . The quote spread like wildfire on Twitter, two months before the two teams will meet in Chapel Hill the day after Thanksgiving. But it didn’t last long as Maye took to Twitter to apologize for the comment just hours later.

Here is what Maye said on the situation :

That’s a shame. Look, rivalries in college football are fun, and with N.C. State being ranked in the Top 15 and UNC off to a 3-0 start, this is a good thing for the rivalry.

I imagine someone told Maye he had to apologize for the comments because of how big of a deal it was. Personally, let the comment stand and let’s have some fun.

Apology or not, the comment was said and N.C. State is aware of it..

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .