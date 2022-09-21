ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OK2IH_0i4i2WBL00

A Pasco man was driving drunk Tuesday night when he crashed his car on Interstate 82 and then tried to flee, said the Washington State Patrol.

Sok Puth, 42, was allegedly intoxicated and speeding when he was driving west in an Audi A5 in the Yakima city limits just after 10:30 p.m., the WSP said.

He lost control of the car, hit a concrete barrier and flipped the car. The state patrol said he then tried to leave the area.

Instead, he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for some injuries. He was cited for DUI and hit and run.

▪ Troopers also are investigating a crash that happened 20 minutes later in south Benton County between a semi and a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OP3R_0i4i2WBL00
A semi truck and trailer lost its load of onions after a driver crashed into the truck about four miles north of Paterson. Washington State Patrol

Adrian Brambila Ramirez, 24, of Sunnyside, was driving south on Highway 221 four miles north of Paterson in a Audi A7 when he crossed the center line and slammed into the truck heading in the opposite direction.

The semi tipped over and dumped a load of onions across the two-lane highway, Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter . The highway was closed for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00C0bo_0i4i2WBL00
A semi truck and trailer dumped a load of onions across Highway 221 after it was hit by an oncoming car late Tuesday. Washington State Patrol

Brambila Ramirez was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, and the truck driver, Jose A Lopez Ruiz, 36, of Mexico, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, but have said that Brambila Ramirez caused it.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, WA
Accidents
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Pasco, WA
Accidents
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Paterson, WA
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Accidents
City
Pasco, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84

You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Onion#Mexico#Traffic Accident#Wsp#Trios Southridge Hospital
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato officer-involved shooting suspect named

WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wapato on September, 23. According to the Coroner's office Amado Ramos was the suspect who died in the shooting after ramming a Yakima County Sheriff's car, fleeing the scene, crashing, and trying to run into a cornfield.
WAPATO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting

WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Car Slams Head-On Into Onion Truck near Paterson

(Paterson, WA) -- Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of a car that crossed the center line of one rural Benton County highway and slammed head-on into a semi-truck carrying onions. It happened Tuesday night off Highway 221 just before 11:00pm about 4 miles north of Paterson, when troopers say the car in question, slammed into the truck, forcing the truck to roll. The truck spilled it's load of produce all over the road and forced troopers to close it off for hours while crews cleaned up. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
PATERSON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
108
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy