Central KY woman charged with arson after burning down her own bakery, police say

A woman from Central Kentucky has been charged with arson for allegedly burning down her own bakery, according to Nicholasville police.

A fire destroyed CNC Bakery on North Main Street in Nicholasville on July 17, according to police. An investigation into the fire led to the identification of Lana Rowland, the owner of the bakery, as the suspect, police said.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported it was the third fire at that building within a seven-month span.

Rowland was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, police said. She’s being lodged at the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Nicholasville Police Department with the investigation.