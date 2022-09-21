Read full article on original website
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
Far-Right Sites Exploded With Violent Threats Against Migrants After Flight Stunt
Far-right forums have been violently threatening the migrants that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week. After the governor’s publicity stunt to push his anti-immigration policies, the lawyers for the 48 Venezuelan migrants told a judge Wednesday that their clients were facing death threats as a result of the media attention.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
‘I Don’t Want to Hear Hillary Clinton Again’: Judge and Alex Jones Lawyer Get into It After Jury Sent Out of Courtroom
An attempt by an attorney for right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones to inject politics into the cross-examination of a former FBI agent who responded to the Sandy Hook massacre led to a contentious exchange with the judge presiding over the case. Ex-FBI agent Bill Aldenberg had been delivering hours of emotional...
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DoDEA) disparaged white people in a number of previous tweets that have come under new scrutiny this week. Kelisa Wing is an author and self-described “woke administrator”. who was selected in December of last...
Martha's Vineyard: Ritzy island that briefly took in migrants popular with liberal elites, including in media
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sent nearly 50 migrants to the ritzy Massachusetts enclave of Martha's Vineyard last week, he knew it would get a lot of attention due to its connections to the liberal elite. Bill and Hillary Clinton vacationed there in the 1990s while holding the White...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Democracy is under attack – and reporting that isn’t ‘violating journalistic standards’ | Robert Reich
Biden gave a rare primetime address on the most important challenge facing America – and the media coverage was just more he-said/she-said reaction
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
