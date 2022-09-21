ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNM holds safety demonstration ahead of Balloon Fiesta

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM hosted a balloon safety demonstration Wednesday morning. With Balloon Fiesta coming soon the demonstration focused on what to do if a balloon gets caught in power lines.

PNM says touching a tangled balloon could be dangerous for the people trying to help and those inside the gondola of the balloon. “Letting everybody know just what power can do, and how it reacts when things get in the line. We did that so that first responders can be aware, and so the public can also be aware to stay away from those power lines,” PNM Spokesperson Eric Chavez said.

PNM advices anyone who sees a tangled balloon to stay away and call for help. If you see an entangled balloon call 911 and PNM to report it.

