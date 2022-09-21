Julie Ann Cole, 58, of Hope, AR, went to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, September 19, 2022. Julie was born April 15, 1964 to Harold Edward Johnson and Ramona Novilene Toland in Gurdon, AR. If you knew her, she made a friend everywhere she went, imparted contagious laughter, and was cherished by many. Whether it was styling hair or spending time with her family, she was full of genuine love for everyone. She was always willing to help those in most need and spent her life-giving God’s grace to others. She will be terribly missed.

