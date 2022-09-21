Read full article on original website
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment This Weekend – September 23-25
The weekend of September 23-25 is full of live music for everybody and benefits some great causes. We’ve got grammy-winning performers this weekend, the Miller County Fair & Rodeo, and a lot more!. Thanks to Crossties, Hobbs Manufactured Homes, and Langford Roofing for bringing us the weekend rundown with...
swark.today
Susan Wright
Linda Susan Formby Wright of Prescott, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21st at the age of 58. She was born to William and Linda Formby in Prescott, Arkansas at the Cora Donnel Hospital on March 25, 1964. She was a well-respected educator who retired from the Texarkana Independent...
swark.today
Shyeviki “Shy” Mack
Shyeviki “Shy” Mack, age 34 of Hope, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. May she rest in peace. Service information to follow. McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com. 30+ years of experience.
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn-Ford feature airs today on SEC Network
Larry Dunn, director of performing arts for the Magnolia School District, will be recognized Friday morning as part of a feature on the SEC Network. The Southeastern Conference, with the College Football Playoffs Foundation, are committed to supporting teachers and bringing awareness to the importance of education. The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers.
swark.today
Ronald Jefferies
Mr. Ronald Roscoe Jefferies, 89, of Washington, AR passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Washington. Ronald was born September 30, 1932, in Hemingford, Nebraska to Ivan Ervin and Hazel Spencer Jefferies. He was the owner operator of Jefferies Cleaners in Hope, AR, and a Peacetime Army Veteran. Ronald was...
swark.today
Prescott Vs Gurdon Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Prescott Curley Wolves take on the Gurdon Go Devils as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by...
swark.today
Julie Cole
Julie Ann Cole, 58, of Hope, AR, went to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, September 19, 2022. Julie was born April 15, 1964 to Harold Edward Johnson and Ramona Novilene Toland in Gurdon, AR. If you knew her, she made a friend everywhere she went, imparted contagious laughter, and was cherished by many. Whether it was styling hair or spending time with her family, she was full of genuine love for everyone. She was always willing to help those in most need and spent her life-giving God’s grace to others. She will be terribly missed.
swark.today
Hope Vs De Queen Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the De Queen Leopards as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County Fair awards talent winners
Winners have been selected at the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Talent Contest, held Tuesday night. Emma Watson won the youth vocal solo category singing “Hard Knock Life.” Hudson Smith won the instrumental solo playing ”Sunglass Medley” on the piano. Kids Division. Jon Stone won...
magnoliareporter.com
Look back: Magnolia-Wynne football game
Here's a look at some of the action on and off the field from last week's Magnolia-Wynne football game. Photos by Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com. Magnolia won the game 21-7 to improve to 3-0. Magnolia plays Arkansas High at 7 p.m. Friday. Homecoming festivities in Panther Stadium start at...
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
swark.today
Rainbow of challenges sponsors today’s Chamber of Commerce coffee
This Wednesday’s Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Coffee was sponsored by Rainbow of Challenges, a nonprofit with headquarters on 500 South Main whose purpose is to offer help for people of all ages with developmental disabilities. The coffee took place in the Chamber offices on Main and Second Street.
swark.today
Hope to open conference play on the road against DeQueen Friday night
After Hope’s 60-20 defeat on the Prescott’s Wolves field Friday night, the Bobcats (0-3) Coach Phil Turner said, “We didn’t execute, and you can’t do that versus good teams, and Prescott took advantage of it.”. The urgency to get a win this coming Friday will...
swark.today
Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce holds coffee at Nevada County Library
Held this morning in the Nevada County Library’s conference room, the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s coffee today boasted a tempting array of sweets and savories, from chocolate cookies and brownies to sausage stars and tuna-salad croissants. The food selection was especially impressive, with items for every taste....
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
magnoliareporter.com
Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust in Magnolia
Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the return of Talesha Tatom, vice president and senior retail loan officer, to the Magnolia Market. Tatom, a 20-year banking veteran, came back to the Farmers Bank family in June. The longtime lending professional previously served at Farmers Bank & Trust from 1999 to 2018. During that time, she began her career as an executive assistant and moved into lending as a retail loan officer.
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
arkadelphian.com
Indiana trucker dies on I-30
HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
