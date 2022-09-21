Read full article on original website
Arkansas among states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchases
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
swark.today
Seven Arkansas Organizations Honored with Governor’s Quality Awards
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An institute of higher education, an information technology and an architect firm, a makeup manufacturer, a dental insurance provider and two timber mills had one thing in common earlier today. Each organization was awarded with an Arkansas Governor’s Quality Award during the 27th Annual Awards Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the awards.
Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
Amazon adds two more solar energy projects in Arkansas
Amazon announced it was expanding its renewable energy footprint, including two Arkansas projects.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,286 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,286 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,569 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 612 new cases per day in the state,...
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
KATV
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
kasu.org
Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?
On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
"Our baby was wanted and loved." Complications of Arkansas's abortion ban
An Arkansas family traveled hundreds of miles to get abortion care out of state due to legal blocks—and were forced to make a decision they never imagined. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June has led a number of states, including Arkansas, to enact abortion bans.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launches new Lotto drawing game, players could win thousands
Wednesday night at 9 p.m. the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will make their first draw for their new game called Lotto.
neareport.com
First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night
LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Celebrating the Heritage of Hispanic Americans
LITTLE ROCK – Today I would like to talk about Hispanic Heritage Month and what this occasion represents. Hispanic influence can be seen in all aspects of American life and culture. In the 1980’s Arkansas saw a growth in the Hispanic population, which continued well into the 21st century....
KHBS
XNA may fly away from Highfill community
HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
