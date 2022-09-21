ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banks, AR
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Alaska State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Indiana State
City
Batesville, AR
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
swark.today

Seven Arkansas Organizations Honored with Governor’s Quality Awards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An institute of higher education, an information technology and an architect firm, a makeup manufacturer, a dental insurance provider and two timber mills had one thing in common earlier today. Each organization was awarded with an Arkansas Governor’s Quality Award during the 27th Annual Awards Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented the awards.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,286 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,286 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,569 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 612 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#Second Amendment#Credit Card#Americans#American Express#Mastercard#Visa
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KHBS

XNA may fly away from Highfill community

HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
LIFESTYLE
THV11

How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy