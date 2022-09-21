Read full article on original website
Ohio Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Dismembering Girlfriend's Dad
He also told officers who fatally shot the man.
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
Fox 19
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
WLWT 5
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
Fox 19
Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
WLWT 5
Full body camera footage released after police shoot stabbing suspect Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI — Ten months after a police shooting in Westwood, body camera footage is providing a closer view of the tense moments leading up to it. Cincinnati police typically release a portion of body camera footage within 24 hours of a critical incident. That was the case last November after police shot and used a Taser on a man in a Westwood apartment building.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
wnewsj.com
2nd suspect in Feb. shooting pleads not guilty
WILMINGTON — The second suspect in a deadly shooting entered a plea of not guilty. On Thursday, Willie Stuckey was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on 11 charges. Stuckey, 21,was indicted in April on charges included two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, weapons under...
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures arrest of Middletown murder suspect
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown gas station's surveillance system captures the arrest of a murder suspect Tuesday night. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was one of two people arrested after police a man was shot and dismembered inside a residence. According to police, on Tuesday, John Havens, 34, walked into the...
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance
Woman charged in August murder of Covington man makes first court appearance. Latoya Dale stood before a judge at the Kenton County Justice Center Thursday and did not enter a formal plea.
Cincinnati police: 1 dead after shooting in Millvale
Police said District Three officers responded to 3227 Beekman Street at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Brookville man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, two other cases
BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been sentenced to prison for the stabbing death of his mother. Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced to a total of 19 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. On the afternoon of Wednesday, February...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Homeowner fatally shoots man who entered home without permission in Lincoln Heights
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who allegedly entered into his house without permission in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue when police responded to a report...
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
WLWT 5
Woman charged after man robbed, fatally shot while walking home from work in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead. Latoya Dale, 31, is charged with murder and first degree robbery. Police said Dale drove the getaway car to and from the shooting that left Virgil Stewart, 60, dead. The car was caught...
WLWT 5
Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody
CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
