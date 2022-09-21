Stampede announce 2022-23 season roster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SIOUX FALLS STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.

Forward Michael LaStarza is coming off of a 44-point season that had him tied for the team lead in scoring. The Boston University commit tallied 16 goals and led the team with 28 assists in 57 games. Maddox Fleming follows with 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 52 games.

Sam Harris returns after a rookie season where the San Diego, Calif. native put up 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points in 60 games played while Jack Reimann is back for his second season, tallying 20 points (8G, 12A) last year with the Stampede.

Adam Zlnka returns to the Herd after an injury sidelined him for the majority of last season. The 2022 Arizona Coyotes draft pick put up one goal and three assists in ten games.

Micah Berger, a 2020 USHL Futures Draft pick for the Stampede, comes to Sioux Falls after putting up an impressive 43 goals and 81 assists for 124 points in 63 games with the Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA.

Ryan Gordon joins the Stampede after a 53-point season with the Northeast Generals of the NAHL. A third-round USHL Phase II draft choice for the Herd, Gordon tallied 22 goals and 31 assists in 57 games.

Max Rud returns to the blueline for the Herd after leading Stampede defensemen with 22 points (4G, 18A).

Delano, Minn. native and second-round Phase II selection Brady Yakesh joins the Stampede on defense. The University of Minnesota commit served as co-captain of Benilde-St. Margaret’s School during the 2021-22 season where he tallied 10 goals and 32 assists in 28 games. He led the team in +/- rating with +54 and helped lead the team to their first 20-win season in six years, and was named to the Minneapolis Star Tribune All-Metro team.

A 2020 USHL Futures Draft pick for the Stampede, Kazimier Sobieski comes to Sioux Falls after a 31-point season with Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep. The defenseman tallied four goals and 27 assists in 31 games. Evan Murr, a 2021 USHL Entry Draft pick of the Stampede, joins the Herd after a 43-point (13G, 30A) season with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL.

Newbury, Mass. native Jackson Irving steps between the pipes for the Stampede, finishing last season with a .926 SV% and 2.03 GAA in 20 games with Cushing Academy.

The roster features 22 American-born and two Canadian-born players, as well as a Russian skater, a Swedish skater, and two players from Slovakia. A total of 19 players are already committed to collegiate Division I programs.

The Stampede kick off the regular season this Thursday against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa. at 2:00 PM. They conclude the Fall Classic on the following Friday when they face the Cedar Rapids Roughriders at 2:00 PM. Fans can watch both games live on FloHockey.

The Herd play at home for their home opener on Saturday, October 15 at 6:05 PM when they host the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The first 1,000 fans 12-and-under will receive a free replica jersey, compliments of First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. Tickets available through the KELOLAND Box Office or Ticketmaster.

