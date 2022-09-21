Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week
The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
southsoundbiz.com
Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M
BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
southsoundbiz.com
Harborstone Credit Union Announces New CEO
Lakewood’s Harborstone Credit Union announced this week that Geoff Bullock will serve as its new CEO. Bullock, who is currently the executive vice president and chief member experience officer at Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin, is replacing Phil Jones. Jones has served Harborstone Credit Union for the last 15 years and is retiring. Bullock is expected to officially transition into his new role by the end of October.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District
A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community members voice need for community sidewalks
Olympia community members went over their demand to include the sidewalks program in the Capital Facilities Plan, claiming that sidewalks are essential to neighborhoods for mobility, safety, and physical fitness. On Monday, September 19, Olympia's Planning Commission opened the public hearing for the preliminary CFP financial plan for 2023-2028. Six...
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
thurstontalk.com
Well 80 Artesian Brewery: Award Winning and Continuing Olympia Brewing Tradition
Well 80 Artesian Brewery sits atop one of many natural artesian wells in Olympia and is continuing the area’s brewing legacy. They like to have a good time at Well 80, and they have created a casual and hip atmosphere that reflects local history and serves award winning meals and beers. Visit at dinner hour, and you’ll find multigenerational crowds and activities that are lighthearted and fun. Chris Knudson, owner and director of operations, has taken his local restaurant industry experience and grown a popular downtown Olympia pub.
southsoundbiz.com
Nominations Now Open for Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Service Awards
The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) announced this week that it is now accepting nominations for its Lifetime Service Award and its Emerging Leader Award. Honorees will be recognized at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration event slated for Jan. 16, 2023. “By...
Chronicle
Treasurer Announces Changes to Lewis County Property Taxes Coming Due to State Law
The Lewis County Treasurer’s Office on Friday released a document that describes changes to property taxes as a result of state legislation that was passed in March. House Bill 1982 — which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, for the tax year 2023 and beyond — will mean changes on delinquent, or past due, property taxes.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma Business Wins Pitch Contest for Women-Owned Businesses
A Tacoma maker of allergy friendly baked goods won a business pitch contest last week for women-owned businesses in Puget Sound and collected $20,000 to help grow its business. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, owned by A Kouture, was among six South Sound companies finishing in the top 10 of...
thurstontalk.com
Create Tasty Treats in Capital Mall’s LOC-OLY Grown Commercial Kitchen
Mom’s apple pie. Grandma’s secret recipe fudge. Slow-simmered apple butter with just the right combination of sweet and spice. We all have a favorite flavor, that treat full of memories we love to share with co-workers, friends and family. But bringing a new food to market is more complicated than just whipping up batches from home. This is where commercial kitchens are vital. These safe, clean hubs allow mom-and-pop entrepreneurs to cook, package and store their goods. Thanks to Olympia’s Capital Mall, you can now make product 24-hours-a-day in their LOC-OLY Grown Commercial Kitchen for rent.
The Suburban Times
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia councilmember wants revenue source for climate work
Olympia Councilmember Lisa Parshley made a referral request to the Finance Committee staff and the legal team to look for viable options in finding a specific revenue stream dedicated to climate work during the September 20 city meeting. "Currently, there's not enough budgetary capacity to fully fund our declared climate...
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest
The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
