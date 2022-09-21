ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week

The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M

BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Harborstone Credit Union Announces New CEO

Lakewood’s Harborstone Credit Union announced this week that Geoff Bullock will serve as its new CEO. Bullock, who is currently the executive vice president and chief member experience officer at Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin, is replacing Phil Jones. Jones has served Harborstone Credit Union for the last 15 years and is retiring. Bullock is expected to officially transition into his new role by the end of October.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District

A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
TUMWATER, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
City
Olympia, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia community members voice need for community sidewalks

Olympia community members went over their demand to include the sidewalks program in the Capital Facilities Plan, claiming that sidewalks are essential to neighborhoods for mobility, safety, and physical fitness. On Monday, September 19, Olympia's Planning Commission opened the public hearing for the preliminary CFP financial plan for 2023-2028. Six...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Well 80 Artesian Brewery: Award Winning and Continuing Olympia Brewing Tradition

Well 80 Artesian Brewery sits atop one of many natural artesian wells in Olympia and is continuing the area’s brewing legacy. They like to have a good time at Well 80, and they have created a casual and hip atmosphere that reflects local history and serves award winning meals and beers. Visit at dinner hour, and you’ll find multigenerational crowds and activities that are lighthearted and fun. Chris Knudson, owner and director of operations, has taken his local restaurant industry experience and grown a popular downtown Olympia pub.
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Nominations Now Open for Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Service Awards

The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) announced this week that it is now accepting nominations for its Lifetime Service Award and its Emerging Leader Award. Honorees will be recognized at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration event slated for Jan. 16, 2023. “By...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma Business Wins Pitch Contest for Women-Owned Businesses

A Tacoma maker of allergy friendly baked goods won a business pitch contest last week for women-owned businesses in Puget Sound and collected $20,000 to help grow its business. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, owned by A Kouture, was among six South Sound companies finishing in the top 10 of...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Create Tasty Treats in Capital Mall’s LOC-OLY Grown Commercial Kitchen

Mom’s apple pie. Grandma’s secret recipe fudge. Slow-simmered apple butter with just the right combination of sweet and spice. We all have a favorite flavor, that treat full of memories we love to share with co-workers, friends and family. But bringing a new food to market is more complicated than just whipping up batches from home. This is where commercial kitchens are vital. These safe, clean hubs allow mom-and-pop entrepreneurs to cook, package and store their goods. Thanks to Olympia’s Capital Mall, you can now make product 24-hours-a-day in their LOC-OLY Grown Commercial Kitchen for rent.
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Capitol
The Suburban Times

Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia councilmember wants revenue source for climate work

Olympia Councilmember Lisa Parshley made a referral request to the Finance Committee staff and the legal team to look for viable options in finding a specific revenue stream dedicated to climate work during the September 20 city meeting. "Currently, there's not enough budgetary capacity to fully fund our declared climate...
OLYMPIA, WA
travelawaits.com

8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest

The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters

There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
TACOMA, WA

