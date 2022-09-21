ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Roseanne is back: Canceled comedian gets new special on Fox Nation

Roseanne Barr is making her comeback with a one-hour comedy special on Fox Nation. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other," Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in the announcement. "Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Walker
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

50 Cent Responds to ‘Power’ Actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s Ongoing Feud: ‘You Should Sock Him Tommy’

50 Cent has offered his two cents on the ongoing feud between his Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo, telling the former to “sock” the latter. Heightened tensions between the two Power Book II stars seemingly escalated in Houston, Texas last weekend, where 50 Cent and Joe were performing the crime series theme song. Before running through the track, they invited a few cast members on stage, including Sikora and Paolo. In a video captured of the exchange, Paolo can be seen meandering around the stage showing love to his colleagues but is iced out by Sikora when he goes in for a pound.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbc#Arizona State University#Tiktok
talentrecap.com

‘Alter Ego’ Judge Grimes’ Surgery Photo Sparks Elf Ear Rumors

Singer, Songwriter, and Alter Ego judge Grimes share a photo of her bandaged face after getting surgery. The 34-year-old got the surgery after previously expressing her desire to get elf ears. Fans speculate that she went through with getting the modifiers after sharing the photo on Twitter. Did Grimes Undergo...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
wegotthiscovered.com

Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’

Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy