People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Popculture
Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
David A. Arnold, Comedian And 'Fuller House' Writer, Dies At 54
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
Washington Examiner
Roseanne is back: Canceled comedian gets new special on Fox Nation
Roseanne Barr is making her comeback with a one-hour comedy special on Fox Nation. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other," Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in the announcement. "Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog."
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Complex
50 Cent Responds to ‘Power’ Actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s Ongoing Feud: ‘You Should Sock Him Tommy’
50 Cent has offered his two cents on the ongoing feud between his Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo, telling the former to “sock” the latter. Heightened tensions between the two Power Book II stars seemingly escalated in Houston, Texas last weekend, where 50 Cent and Joe were performing the crime series theme song. Before running through the track, they invited a few cast members on stage, including Sikora and Paolo. In a video captured of the exchange, Paolo can be seen meandering around the stage showing love to his colleagues but is iced out by Sikora when he goes in for a pound.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
CBS is slammed as tone-deaf over its decision to cut airing the Queen's funeral to air 'The Price is Right'
CBS insiders and fans slammed the network Monday for abruptly cutting away from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to air the season premieres of Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right. Rival networks, including NBC, ABC, CNN, BBC and others dedicated their entire Monday broadcasts to the historic death...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Parents are posting TikToks of their kids reacting to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer in response to racist attitudes towards casting Halle Bailey as the lead
Racism towards Halle Bailey, the lead in Disney's Little Mermaid, has led to parents posting TikToks of their kids reacting to the movie's trailer.
talentrecap.com
‘Alter Ego’ Judge Grimes’ Surgery Photo Sparks Elf Ear Rumors
Singer, Songwriter, and Alter Ego judge Grimes share a photo of her bandaged face after getting surgery. The 34-year-old got the surgery after previously expressing her desire to get elf ears. Fans speculate that she went through with getting the modifiers after sharing the photo on Twitter. Did Grimes Undergo...
Greyson Chance Says Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' As His Early Mentor
The musician, once signed to DeGeneres' record label, told Rolling Stone the "opportunistic" talk show host "abandoned" him after his music underperformed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
Gnarly Video Shows Post Malone Falling Onstage And Majorly Injuring Himself Before Being Helped By Medics
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
Megan Hilty speaks out on deaths of her family members
Broadway star Megan Hilty has broken her silence about her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and baby nephew perishing in a float plane crash.
