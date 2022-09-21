Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Lou Anarumo Explains Why Bengals Aren't Using First-Round Pick Dax Hill on Defense
Hill has played eight defensive snaps in two games
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
The Ringer
Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?
The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
Joe Burrow’s struggles explained by David Carr will leave Zac Taylor embarrassed
Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 13 times through two games. That’s a pace of 110 sacks for the season. Now, obviously that pace is not sustainable. But if the Bengals want to turn their season around, they have to do a better job protecting Burrow. On Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
ESPN
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Latest on Bengals Star OL La'el Collins, Who Wasn't At Wednesday's Practice
Bengals star right tackle La'el Collins wasn't at practice during the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was in the locker room and walked out to the Bengals' morning walkthrough. It isn't clear why he didn't practice, but he was at team facilities. We should get an update on Collins when the injury report comes out on Wednesday afternoon.
Cincy Jungle
Defense Grading
Back again from last season, had a busy week last week so couldn't fully grade the game in time. But just finished grading the defense from the Cowboys game (got into the 3rd Q for the offense before I 'got bored' and wanted to do the defense instead). I watch...
NFL・
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Bengals visit the Jets in New York for Week 3! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Jets prediction and pick. You could say the Bengals are coming off of a Super Bowl hangover despite not even winning it all last season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for them, especially for Joe Burrow. Burrow already has four interceptions on the season but the good news is that he didn’t throw one in Week 2. The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in what was another poor performance all around. Cincinnati is (0-2) and needs to get back on track as they have a tough schedule ahead.
Yardbarker
1 area of concern for Jets ahead of Week 3 against Bengals
While their win last week was thrilling, the New York Jets head into a Week 3 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looking to fix one important thing. Not just their run defense. Not just their pass defense. Not just their pass rush. Not just their tackling. Every...
FOX Sports
Bengals look for 1st victory, while Jets come off stunning W
CINCINNATI (0-2) at NEW YORK JETS (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 0-2-0; Jets 1-1-0. SERIES RECORD: Jets lead 18-10. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Bengals 34-31 on Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/22): Bengals look to join select group
It was last year when he led the Bengals to within 39 seconds of a Super Bowl championship and it is now at 0-2 and Sunday's game in New York (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against a Jets team trying to replicate Cincinnati's turnaround. "We're not panicking, two games in, we've...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Look: Bengals Wear White Helmets at Friday's Practice
Cincinnati plays the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sunday
Jets announce final injury report for Sunday vs. Bengals
The final injury report for the Jets and Bengals has been released and it’s positive news for the Jets. In regards to wide receiver Corey Davis, who appeared on the report on Thursday with a knee injury, it turns out it was just a minor issue for Davis but he was on a limited practice basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
NY Jets’ injury report features good news entering Bengals game
QB Zach Wilson (knee): Out. All six of the players listed as questionable are expected to play on Sunday. It’s a positive development after each of those players dealt with minor ailments throughout the week. Uzomah will make his return to the lineup after sitting out in Week 2...
