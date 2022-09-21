ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Issues Misleading Press Release About ARP Funding

Even the City of Greensboro appears to be confused about the expenditure of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds the city received. A press release from the City of Greensboro on Friday, Sept. 23 lists $2.4 million in projects approved for funding by the City Council at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting and states, “These projects join the Council’s previously approved projects, which now total $27,537,000, and account for 46 percent of funds made possible by the City’s $59.43 million ARP award.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Talks Transparency But Actions Becoming More Opaque

The City of Greensboro government – under the direction of City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba – is becoming more opaque. The members of the Greensboro City Council campaigned on transparency in government but haven’t done much about it. At the end of the Tuesday, Sept. 20 City Council...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Approved All Zoning Requests On Sept. 20 Agenda

The Greensboro City Council had five annexations and original zoning requests and two rezoning requests on the agenda at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The City Council approved every request, all but two by unanimous votes. Both of the rezoning requests had opposition, as did one of the annexations and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Elections
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

Volunteers Needed To Pick Grapes For A Good Cause At County Farm

It’s that time of year again – grape picking time or “The Big Pick,” as it has been named by county officials. Eight years ago, and in the years before, when grapes ripened at the Guilford County Prison Farm in eastern Guilford County, there were plenty of inmates to do that work. However, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners shut down the Prison Farm in 2015, and now, each year, the county seeks volunteers to pick those grapes.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Chamber And Partners Program Hopes To Supercharge Minority Businesses

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced its congratulations for the eight minority business owners that graduated from the Scale to Excel program. That initiative is meant to assist minority business owners by providing things like executive education, management know-how, and a support system that will help expand their businesses and take them to the next level.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Addressing PTI Airport’s Runway Envy Will Take A While

When it comes to airport runways, longer is better. In recent years, airports around the country and in other parts of the world have been extending their runways. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) received approval this year to create a longer runway. Some advantages of doing so are being able to...
RALEIGH, NC

