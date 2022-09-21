It’s that time of year again – grape picking time or “The Big Pick,” as it has been named by county officials. Eight years ago, and in the years before, when grapes ripened at the Guilford County Prison Farm in eastern Guilford County, there were plenty of inmates to do that work. However, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners shut down the Prison Farm in 2015, and now, each year, the county seeks volunteers to pick those grapes.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO