East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Payton Thorne looking to carry improvement into Big Ten play

EAST LANSING – About an hour before kickoff, Payton Thorne took the field at Husky Stadium for warmups. The Michigan State quarterback was smiling and appeared relaxed for the first road game of the season. Thorne didn’t look like a shaky outing the week before was bothering him and...
EAST LANSING, MI
Urban Meyer back in Ann Arbor for FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

At the previous stop for FOX’s college football pregame show, local fans chanted Urban Meyer’s name. It’s a safe bet he’ll receive a different reception this weekend. FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in Ann Arbor on Saturday for Michigan’s game against Maryland, which will kick off at 12:10 p.m. ET on the network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football prediction and odds: Saturday, 9/24

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans will try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Washington Huskies when they entertain the Minnesota Golden...
EAST LANSING, MI
Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
RICHLAND, MI
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson roundup: Napoleon remains unbeten

Napoleon remained unbeaten with a 35-7 win over Hanover-Horton on Friday. Bart Laretz had 34 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates. Grant Bradley was 9-for-11 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, finding Trent Jester and Kayden Fowler. Fowler and Bradley also had rushing scores. Graham...
NAPOLEON, MI
Four goals in 30-minute stretch lifts Eaton Rapids over Leslie

LESLIE -- After 20 minutes where neither side could break through, the Eaton Rapids soccer team got one on the board, then quickly began adding more in a 4-0 win over Leslie on Friday. Eaton Rapids midfielder Miles Thompson played a role in all of it, scoring goals in the...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Kellen Russell-Dixon’s big night sparks Catholic Central past undefeated FHE

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central junior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon made all sorts of big plays in the Cougars’ 49-21 victory over Forest Hills Eastern Friday night. Russell-Dixon rushed for 204 yards on 19 carries, and he scored four touchdowns. He also had one reception for 12 yards and made seven tackles on defense.
NOVI, MI
Week 5 football picks in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 5. As we head through the heart of the high school football season we have rivalry games, games that offer teams a chance to turn around their season, and games that will go a long way in settling conference title races. Here are the picks.
JACKSON, MI
It’s gameday, Jackson: Here’s all you need to know before heading out for Week 5

JACKSON -- At the midway point of the high school football regular season, a lot of big games at being played this week. From the rivalry games between Western and Northwest, and Leslie and Stockbridge (perhaps for the last time), to the Union City-Homer game which gives somebody the inside track in the Big 8, there is a lot to play for this week.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Lutheran Seminary beats Valley Lutheran in high school football 62-0

Valley Lutheran hosts Michigan Lutheran Seminary for homecoming game. Varsity Luthern’s Syncere Poe (8), right, and Cameron Join (4), center, pull on the jersey of Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s Carson Koehler during a high school football game at Valley Lutheran High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Michigan Lutheran Seminary won with a final score of 62-0. Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment

Teachers unions protest Flint school board meeting with signs and public comment. Trishanda Willams, a computer teacher at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, holds up two signs that say “No Trust,” in the audience during a Flint Community Schools board meeting at Walter E. Scott Community School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Teachers and representatives from the Michigan Education Association and United Teachers of Flint showed up to the meeting to protest the conduct of school board members.
FLINT, MI

