Fort Scott, KS

pittks.org

City of Pittsburg hires new director of community development and housing

Pittsburg, KS – The City of Pittsburg has chosen Kim Froman to fill the position of Community Development and Housing Director. Effective September 26, Froman will lead the city’s housing and community development programs and oversee the city’s building safety division. “We are excited for Kim to...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Harrisonville: Homecoming King and Queen

DeVenney, Brannon crowned King, Queen; school, community enjoys week of Homecoming. Homecoming 2022 culminated with the crowning of the King and Queen and the Wildcat football team’s win over Warrensburg. Seniors Cort DeVenney and Kinsley Brannon were named King and Queen with Espen Glenn and Maddie Lalman named runners-up....
HARRISONVILLE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Charles Lavarne Lifer

Charles Lavarne was born October 8, 1932, to Charles Edward lifer and his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Griffiths) Lifer at the farm of his grandparents Charles William lifer and Elizabeth (Beth) Lifer and Hammond. His parents divorced in 1937 when he was five years old. Charles was raised by his mother Mary. His mother and sister Dorothy mostly called him Laverne. He attended Eugene Ware Elementary School.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges

Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
CHANUTE, KS

