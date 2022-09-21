Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Zellner Resigns, New Interim Jeff Hancock is Hired as FS City Manager
Fort Scott City Commission has been on “a little rocky road,” new Interim Fort Scott City Manager Jeff Hancock said in a phone interview today. The rocky road referred to is the high rate of change in city managers and commissioners over the last few years. But he...
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott Newsletter Sept. 23
Get out and shop our Downtown & Around Sidewalk Sale!
fortscott.biz
Downtown and Around Sidewalk Sale Sept. 24
Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
pittks.org
City of Pittsburg hires new director of community development and housing
Pittsburg, KS – The City of Pittsburg has chosen Kim Froman to fill the position of Community Development and Housing Director. Effective September 26, Froman will lead the city’s housing and community development programs and oversee the city’s building safety division. “We are excited for Kim to...
Portion of Neosho Co. under Boil Water Advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Neosho County Rural Water District 12 public water supply system located in Neosho County. KDHE officials issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
Fort Scott Salon shows support for Mental Health Awareness Month
A Fort Scott Salon is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the SEK Mental Health Center in support of Mental Health Awareness month.
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
921news.com
Harrisonville: Homecoming King and Queen
DeVenney, Brannon crowned King, Queen; school, community enjoys week of Homecoming. Homecoming 2022 culminated with the crowning of the King and Queen and the Wildcat football team’s win over Warrensburg. Seniors Cort DeVenney and Kinsley Brannon were named King and Queen with Espen Glenn and Maddie Lalman named runners-up....
Popular place to pickup alcohol and tobacco, moving 3 blocks and adding gas pumps
DUQUESNE, Mo. — A popular place to pick up alcohol and tobacco is moving just down the street and adding gas pumps. Discount Smoke and Liquor, 3702 E 7th, will move to 7th and Duquesne. The former location of many gas stations in the past. They are building a...
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Charles Lavarne Lifer
Charles Lavarne was born October 8, 1932, to Charles Edward lifer and his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Griffiths) Lifer at the farm of his grandparents Charles William lifer and Elizabeth (Beth) Lifer and Hammond. His parents divorced in 1937 when he was five years old. Charles was raised by his mother Mary. His mother and sister Dorothy mostly called him Laverne. He attended Eugene Ware Elementary School.
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
kggfradio.com
Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges
Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
