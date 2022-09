As new Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain low in Denver and across the state, Metropolitan State University of Denver has no mandatory Covid-19 protocols or requirements. The decision to pause the requirements was made in consultation with state and local public health officials and with input from stakeholders across campus, following successful prevention and mitigation efforts including the administration of more than 36,000 vaccine doses at the Health Center at Auraria.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO