Letter to the editor: Please remove the pop-up ads

To the editor:

I realize you need revenue to continue this (much appreciated!) daily read of Lookout, however , the “new” pop-up ads which sneak in on the right side are extremely annoying!

If there is another way to showcase these without intrusion, it would be most appreciated.

Thank you very much.

Also, because of my dislike of these ads, I will not be voting for Liz Lawler … (it can work in both ways — for and against). Besides, she resides OUT of Santa Cruz!

Karen Poret



Santa Cruz

