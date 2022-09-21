ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night

At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
RICE LAKE, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Chippewa Falls man helps give back by giving new life to old bicycles

Many times in life things start out of necessity. Chippewa Falls native Mike Van Dusseldorf began fixing bicycles in his garage because of just that. “My wife and I had some bikes that we rode, and little things would break on the way,” Dusseldorf said. “So, I’d start carrying tools and stuff and tweaking on them. And it was just kind of something that I enjoyed.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Education
Eau Claire, WI
Traffic
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers in Barron County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Jacobson’s Ace Hardware Store on S. Main Street. According to information from the...
RICE LAKE, WI
mygateway.news

‘Darn!’ Good 2022 Dam Days!

SPRING VALLEY, WI – “Darn!” It was a darn good 54th Annual Spring Valley Dam Days Celebration that was sponsored by the Spring Valley Lions Club! The Celebration took place officially from Friday, September 16, Saturday 17, and Sunday 18, 2022, and on the Wednesday before the Celebration with Community Garage Sales offering bargain hunting all over the Village through Saturday.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Johnson
Q985

Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time

I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
HUMBIRD, WI
conceptcarz.com

Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales

Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy