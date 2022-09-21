I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.

