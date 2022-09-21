Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
WDIO-TV
Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night
At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
wisconsinlife.org
Chippewa Falls man helps give back by giving new life to old bicycles
Many times in life things start out of necessity. Chippewa Falls native Mike Van Dusseldorf began fixing bicycles in his garage because of just that. “My wife and I had some bikes that we rode, and little things would break on the way,” Dusseldorf said. “So, I’d start carrying tools and stuff and tweaking on them. And it was just kind of something that I enjoyed.”
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers in Barron County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Jacobson’s Ace Hardware Store on S. Main Street. According to information from the...
mygateway.news
‘Darn!’ Good 2022 Dam Days!
SPRING VALLEY, WI – “Darn!” It was a darn good 54th Annual Spring Valley Dam Days Celebration that was sponsored by the Spring Valley Lions Club! The Celebration took place officially from Friday, September 16, Saturday 17, and Sunday 18, 2022, and on the Wednesday before the Celebration with Community Garage Sales offering bargain hunting all over the Village through Saturday.
Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time
I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
