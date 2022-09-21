Read full article on original website
Greens call for answers from chief constable over Queen event arrests
The Scottish Greens have called on Scotland’s top police officer to provide answers over the arrest of people protesting against the monarchy during events to mark the death of the Queen.The late monarch died on September 8, prompting a number of ceremonial events in Edinburgh that drew thousands of people to watch her coffin as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital.During the proclamation of King Charles III, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after an anti-monarchy sign was held up, while another 22-year-old...
Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to ‘urgently improve’
Staffordshire Police must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised by a watchdog over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.The findings were published three months after the force was put into special measures by the watchdog when it was found it had “issues about how it identifies and assesses vulnerability” and “needs to carry out more effective...
BBC
Ex-Bedfordshire Police child images officer guilty of gross misconduct
A former police officer who admitted making indecent images of children and arranging to meet children for sex would have been sacked if he had not resigned, a police force said. John Nichols, 52, an inspector with Bedfordshire Police, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in August at Inner London Crown...
BBC
Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Policing an 'enormous success', says police chief
Policing of the Queen's funeral and the period of national mourning was "an enormous success", the officer in charge has said. The day of the funeral itself was the Met Police's largest-ever operation. Code named Operation London Bridge, it involved officers from across the UK supporting events in London, Windsor,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Leicestershire Police dog awarded for outstanding bravery
A Leicestershire Police dog, who was assaulted while protecting his handler, has been honoured with a national award for outstanding bravery. PD Astro jumped to defend PC Grace Feavyour in November 2021 when a man was resisting being arrested. The four-year-old German Shepherd was injured but continued to keep hold...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Military police officer caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
A former military police officer who was caught with indecent images of children has avoided jail. Andrew Stevenson, 24, who worked as a firearms officer with the Ministry of Defence Police in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, was given a three-year community order at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday. Stevenson, who was serving when he committed the offences, had his home in Ulverston raided on 17 August last year by Cumbria Police following a tip-off.Officers seized an iPad and an iPhone which contained 165 indecent images, including 94 Category A images - which contain the most serious abuse.Stevenson pleaded guilty at an earlier...
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Wayne Couzens’ Met Police colleagues found guilty over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatsApp messages
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been convicted over racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages shared in a WhatsApp group containing Wayne Couzens.Serving PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, had denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.A court heard heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women.Cobban was found guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages and acquitted of two, while Borders was convicted on all five charges he faced. They will be sentenced on 2 November. Their co-defendant, PC William Neville, 34, was acquitted...
BBC
Man shot by police on M62 was 'active criminal', inquest hears
Police intelligence suggested that a man fatally shot by an armed officer on the M62 in West Yorkshire was a "highly active criminal", an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped near Huddersfield in January 2017. The jury inquest was...
BBC
Cumbria break-ins: Serial burglar jailed after targeting vulnerable
A serial burglar who broke into an elderly woman's home as she slept while her niece watched via CCTV more than 100 miles away has been jailed. John Donakey committed a string of offences in Penrith and Kendal. Carlisle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old targeted areas and properties where there...
BBC
Police investigate North Walsham care home after resident is injured
Police officers have been called in to investigate welfare concerns at a care home after a resident in her 90s had to be treated in hospital. The ambulance service was called to Walsham Grange in North Walsham, Norfolk, at 09:30 BST on Sunday. The woman was taken to the Norfolk...
