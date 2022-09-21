ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The Independent

Greens call for answers from chief constable over Queen event arrests

The Scottish Greens have called on Scotland’s top police officer to provide answers over the arrest of people protesting against the monarchy during events to mark the death of the Queen.The late monarch died on September 8, prompting a number of ceremonial events in Edinburgh that drew thousands of people to watch her coffin as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital.During the proclamation of King Charles III, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after an anti-monarchy sign was held up, while another 22-year-old...
U.K.
The Independent

Watchdog calls on Staffordshire Police to 'urgently improve'

Staffordshire Police must “urgently improve” its performance after “serious concerns” were raised by a watchdog over how it investigates crime, responds to the public and monitors suspects and offenders.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force’s work was “inadequate” in these three areas and was not able to “effectively meet the demands” of some of the work.The findings were published three months after the force was put into special measures by the watchdog when it was found it had “issues about how it identifies and assesses vulnerability” and “needs to carry out more effective...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown

Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Will Kerr
BBC

Queen's funeral: Policing an 'enormous success', says police chief

Policing of the Queen's funeral and the period of national mourning was "an enormous success", the officer in charge has said. The day of the funeral itself was the Met Police's largest-ever operation. Code named Operation London Bridge, it involved officers from across the UK supporting events in London, Windsor,...
U.K.
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Police Scotland#Cornwall#Dcc Kerr#Bbc News
BBC

Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told

A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicestershire Police dog awarded for outstanding bravery

A Leicestershire Police dog, who was assaulted while protecting his handler, has been honoured with a national award for outstanding bravery. PD Astro jumped to defend PC Grace Feavyour in November 2021 when a man was resisting being arrested. The four-year-old German Shepherd was injured but continued to keep hold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum

Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Military police officer caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

A former military police officer who was caught with indecent images of children has avoided jail. Andrew Stevenson, 24, who worked as a firearms officer with the Ministry of Defence Police in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, was given a three-year community order at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday. Stevenson, who was serving when he committed the offences, had his home in Ulverston raided on 17 August last year by Cumbria Police following a tip-off.Officers seized an iPad and an iPhone which contained 165 indecent images, including 94 Category A images - which contain the most serious abuse.Stevenson pleaded guilty at an earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief

The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wayne Couzens' Met Police colleagues found guilty over 'grossly offensive' WhatsApp messages

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been convicted over racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages shared in a WhatsApp group containing Wayne Couzens.Serving PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, had denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.A court heard heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women.Cobban was found guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages and acquitted of two, while Borders was convicted on all five charges he faced. They will be sentenced on 2 November. Their co-defendant, PC William Neville, 34, was acquitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man shot by police on M62 was 'active criminal', inquest hears

Police intelligence suggested that a man fatally shot by an armed officer on the M62 in West Yorkshire was a "highly active criminal", an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped near Huddersfield in January 2017. The jury inquest was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cumbria break-ins: Serial burglar jailed after targeting vulnerable

A serial burglar who broke into an elderly woman's home as she slept while her niece watched via CCTV more than 100 miles away has been jailed. John Donakey committed a string of offences in Penrith and Kendal. Carlisle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old targeted areas and properties where there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigate North Walsham care home after resident is injured

Police officers have been called in to investigate welfare concerns at a care home after a resident in her 90s had to be treated in hospital. The ambulance service was called to Walsham Grange in North Walsham, Norfolk, at 09:30 BST on Sunday. The woman was taken to the Norfolk...
HEALTH

