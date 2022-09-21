Read full article on original website
Related
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star
A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez would ‘make a really good president’
If Miami Mayor Francis Suarez decides to run for president, he’s got Yeezy’s vote.
Here's Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Might Be Taking the Super Bowl Halftime Stage in 2023
Though she's one of the biggest stars in the world, Taylor Swift has never set foot on the iconic Super Bowl halftime stage. Swifties long ago accepted that they may never see the long-term partner of Diet Coke play the Pepsi-sponsored show, but our time may have finally come. Back...
Complex
LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring ‘I Actually Haven’t Read Any Book’
Kanye West used his platform to share that he hasn’t “read any book,” and one of the world’s most beloved and distinguished champions of literacy had thoughts. LeVar Burton shared a HuffPost tweet which noted the father of four and head of a purportedly questionable new school is “repulsed by literature, comparing books to a vegetable often despised by children.”
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian's Family Put Kanye West's Shoes in Christmas Party Gift Bags, Says Kathy Griffin
There are several (thousand) reasons we want an invite to the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party. Kathy Griffin, comedian and longtime pal of the famous family, was a guest on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about spending time with the reality TV stars. She joked of the...
Parade
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 1