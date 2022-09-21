ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake

Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
TENNIS
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star

A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
RELIGION
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

LeVar Burton Reacts to Kanye Declaring ‘I Actually Haven’t Read Any Book’

Kanye West used his platform to share that he hasn’t “read any book,” and one of the world’s most beloved and distinguished champions of literacy had thoughts. LeVar Burton shared a HuffPost tweet which noted the father of four and head of a purportedly questionable new school is “repulsed by literature, comparing books to a vegetable often despised by children.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

