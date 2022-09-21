Royals Insider: 'Lack of winning in Kansas City' hurt Bobby Witt Jr.'s Rookie of the Year case

After being in the conversation for Rookie of the Year through much of the summer, Bobby Witt's chances of taking home the award seem fairly low at this point. Seattle's Julio Rodriguez has been spectacular all season, and Baltimore's Adley Rutschman already looks like he might be one of the best players in Major League Baseball. While Witt's had a great rookie campaign, is he even going to finish in the top three at this point? Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Wednesday, Royals Insider Josh Vernier gave his take.

"Julio [Rodriguez] is the best rookie," he said. "And look, Bobby might not even finish in the top three. Adley Rutschman is likely going to grab that two spot, and then whether it's a Steven Kwan, I've seen some relievers even being mentioned ... Now I think it's ridiculous. Bobby's got to finish in the top three. But the lack of attention and the lack of winning in Kansas City is obviously going to hurt his standing."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below: