(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
