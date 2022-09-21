ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Blanco County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado

A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

