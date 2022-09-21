ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Park Record

Parkites provide input about Utah's Winter Olympic bid

The smell of roasted almonds. Crowds. Being surrounded by foreign languages. Trading Olympic pins. Leaving a legacy. These are what Parkites think about when remembering the 2002 Winter Games. Around 20 people met inside the Summit County Library's Kimball Junction branch on Thursday to participate in a community conversation about...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Teri Orr: Turn, turn, turn…

This is that weekend. At least, I think it might be. The one perfect fall weekend where the aspen trees are orange and yellow against the evergreens and the maples are red, and the slant of the light tells us the days are getting shorter. The return of the hot...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  "It's that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an "extreme drought" […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Thousands flood FanX at Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Cosplayers are filling the streets of downtown Salt Lake City, headed to the Salt Palace for the FanX Convention. The doors opened to the public Thursday afternoon… with hundreds waiting outside and letting out a collective cheer as they rushed in. They browsed dozens...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Meet Shelldon, a 'sassy' example of Utah's desert tortoise adoption program

Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you're being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline, and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America

(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
CANYON POINT, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We've all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: "I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers." Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they're generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

