Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenWhite Post, VA
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhite Post, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
“Popping” sound, loss of power alerts family to fire
Waldorf, MD- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the residents of a split-level single-family home on Bannister Circle in Waldorf, MD heard a “popping” noise then the power went out. The family discovered a family in the garage around nine p.m.and called 9-1-1. Forty-four Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department members responded and spent twenty-five minutes gaining control […]
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
WJLA
'Rats!' Tysons power outage caused by rodents
TYSONS, Va. (WJLA) — It's not your usual cause behind a power outage. Over 1,500 Dominion Energy customers in Tysons lost power Friday night after a rat infiltrated a piece of equipment, spokeswoman Peggy Fox tweeted out. Power was restored over an hour later. Fox also wrote that while...
Virginia State Police investigate deadly five-vehicle crash in Page County
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
Route 7 near Bailey's Crossroads reopens after cars hit by bullets
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A portion of Route 7 was closed in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia Friday afternoon and police asked people to shelter in place while they investigate several cars hit by gunfire. Around 11:15 a.m., Fairfax County Police officers were sent to the Crossroads Place Shopping Center for...
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfoxzone.com
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tyson area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themunchonline.com
3908 Sonora Pl Unit E
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
Off-duty officer rescues a woman after nearly drowning at Lander Boat Ramp
Officer First Class David Brown was off-duty at Lander boat ramp in Frederick county, suddenly, he heard what sounded like a person screaming for help in the distance
fredericksburg.today
Gun pointed in road rage incident in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Fredericksburg man may face jail time after a road rage incident went too far. On September 21st, at 11:07 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Celebrate Virginia Parkway for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The victim advised they were behind a white Chrysler 300 at a traffic light when the light turned green. The white Chrysler did not move because the driver was not paying attention and looking at his phone. When the victim honked to get the driver’s attention, the driver exited the vehicle and took out a handgun.
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
popville.com
11:20pm Shooting in Petworth
A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
Comments / 0