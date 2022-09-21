The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Fredericksburg man may face jail time after a road rage incident went too far. On September 21st, at 11:07 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Celebrate Virginia Parkway for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The victim advised they were behind a white Chrysler 300 at a traffic light when the light turned green. The white Chrysler did not move because the driver was not paying attention and looking at his phone. When the victim honked to get the driver’s attention, the driver exited the vehicle and took out a handgun.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO