ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More

Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Vitamin A#Nutrition Facts#Vitamin C#Linus Regimen#General Health
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
NUTRITION
msn.com

Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it

Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Diet Mistake You Should Never Make, According To Health Experts (It Wreaks Havoc On Your Metabolism)

Many of us are under the misguided impression that eating less can lead to weight loss. The truth is, as experts tell us, any weight lost as the result of an ultra-restrictive diet is not only likely to come back, but also extremely unhealthy and inconsistent for your metabolism. With that said, we checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one imperative mistake to avoid when dieting (being restrictive and depriving yourself of essential nutrients) and insight into how to lose weight healthily.
DIETS
psychologytoday.com

Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?

Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

10 Health Benefits of Alpha-Lipoic Acid (and How to Take it)

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a natural antioxidant made by your body. It’s in every cell of your body that turns glucose into energy. This antioxidant goes after the free radical waste byproducts formed when your body turns food into energy. These free radicals are chemical reactions that damage your cells, so it’s harder for your body to fight off infection. Free radicals also harm your body’s tissues and organs.
HEALTH
InsideHook

STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.

STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection

Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy