3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
This Is The Healthiest Milk To Add To Your Coffee If You Want To Lose Weight, According To Dietitians
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More
Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
I’m a doctor – my secret to looking ten years younger and it’s all about eating three certain foods
A DOCTOR has revealed the foods that he believes are key to helping you look at least ten years younger. As age keeps knocking on our front door, many people are searching for the best way to keep their skin looking flawless and youthful. Dr Eric Berg believes that he...
Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More
Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
The Diet Mistake You Should Never Make, According To Health Experts (It Wreaks Havoc On Your Metabolism)
Many of us are under the misguided impression that eating less can lead to weight loss. The truth is, as experts tell us, any weight lost as the result of an ultra-restrictive diet is not only likely to come back, but also extremely unhealthy and inconsistent for your metabolism. With that said, we checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one imperative mistake to avoid when dieting (being restrictive and depriving yourself of essential nutrients) and insight into how to lose weight healthily.
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
Is protein good for weight loss?
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
10 Health Benefits of Alpha-Lipoic Acid (and How to Take it)
Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a natural antioxidant made by your body. It’s in every cell of your body that turns glucose into energy. This antioxidant goes after the free radical waste byproducts formed when your body turns food into energy. These free radicals are chemical reactions that damage your cells, so it’s harder for your body to fight off infection. Free radicals also harm your body’s tissues and organs.
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
