Celeriac: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
boldsky.com
Ayurvedic Home Remedies For High Cholesterol Levels
Home remedies are plenty, and for most of us, the remedies we can find in our kitchen and garden are the go-to for minor ailments such as a slight burn, heat rash, dehydration, headache, stomach pain, and so on. As home remedies are abundant, it is easy for one to...
psychologytoday.com
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
MedicalXpress
Night-time blood pressure assessment is important in diagnosing hypertension
Around 15% of people aged 40–75 may have a form of undiagnosed high blood pressure (hypertension) that occurs only at night-time. Because they do not know about this, and therefore are not being treated for it, they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease such as stroke, heart failure, and even death, suggests new research from the University of Oxford published in the British Journal of General Practice.
msn.com
'The tools are getting picked off’: An ever-mutating mix of COVID variants means fewer and less effective treatments this fall
The pandemic might be over in the minds of some. But like it or not, COVID is ramping up for a fall wave—one likely to be fueled by multiple variants, experts say, as the virus mutates and spreads exponentially. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University...
The Two Cooking Oils You Should Never Use For Gas & Bloating
If you cook often, there are a few ingredients you should always have on hand in your kitchen, including salt, pepper, butter, and, of course, oil. But when it comes to oil, there are tons of options out there; it may even seem overwhelming to choose the right one. As it turns out, not all oils are created equally. While some, like olive oil, boast numerous health benefits, there are several options out there that can actually be detrimental to your overall health—including your gut health.
msn.com
Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More
For the vast majority of the pandemic, up until early September, COVID-19 vaccines targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. Vaccines continued to show effective protection, even regarding different strains, and now, experts hope the newest shots can go even further and provide additional protection. Known...
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
Healthline
New Omicron Booster Side Effects Expected to Be Similar to Previous COVID-19 Shots
Experts expect the common side effects of the new Omicron booster to be similar to previous COVID-19 shots. The side effects include fatigue, headache, fever, skin redness, and muscle pain. The experts note that the new booster might be more effective at preventing serious illness because it targets the current...
