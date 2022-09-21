Celeriac: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

If you cook often, there are a few ingredients you should always have on hand in your kitchen, including salt, pepper, butter, and, of course, oil. But when it comes to oil, there are tons of options out there; it may even seem overwhelming to choose the right one. As it turns out, not all oils are created equally. While some, like olive oil, boast numerous health benefits, there are several options out there that can actually be detrimental to your overall health—including your gut health.

2 DAYS AGO