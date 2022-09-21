ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online

Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Munsters is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast...
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries Free Online

Cast: Peter Jackson Jack Black Andy Serkis Adrien Brody Naomi Watts. Academy Award - winning filmmaker Peter Jackson invites you behind the scenes of his latest movie to witness the birth of King Kong. Is King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries on Netflix?. King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries never...
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Variety

RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
Cinemablend

Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill

Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington Free Online

Cast: Joan Hickson Jill Meager David Horovitch Ian Brimble Maurice Denham. Travelling on the 4.50 from Paddington, Mrs McGillicuddy witnesses a murder on a passing train - but where is the body?. Is Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington on Netflix?. Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington is not available to watch...
Deadline

Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service

Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
AdWeek

FX’s Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

FX has renewed Reservation Dogs for a third season. The announcement for the show, which streams exclusively on Hulu, comes ahead of the Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Season 3 will debut in 2023. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor...
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
TechRadar

Canceled by Hulu: All the shows ditched by Hulu in 2022

2022 has been a year full of cancelations, with shows, movies, and planned projects being canned left, right, and center. The lion's share of those cancelations have come from Netflix, which has been on an epic round of belt-tightening amid a drop in subscribers, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which after the two giant corporations merged has been looking for any savings it can make and has cut shows, movies and planned projects on an almost daily basis, but Prime Video and Hulu have got in on the act too.
BGR.com

Loki season 2 secret D23 Expo trailer leaks online

Loki season 2 was one of the many shows discussed at Disney’s D23 Expo a few weeks ago, with Marvel revealing additional details about the show and sharing the first teaser trailer with the audience. Kevin Feige explained that the events in Loki 2 pick up right after season 1, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to figure things out after the devastating season 1 finale.
Decider.com

Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
