Alexander City, AL

WAFF

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Joint task force discovers drug-dealing by cell phone, makes trafficking arrest in Auburn

After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge and other charges. Cindy Zheng, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting

A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court records show Baldwin is...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Manhunt Training Exercise Conducted in Macon County

A mock manhunt took place Thursday morning in Macon County involving several local and state law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted the training exercise, which took place on Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.
MACON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

OPELIKA: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 arson

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — One man pled guilty to charges from a 2021 arson in Opelika that caused a large explosion and forced a family to evacuate through a second-story window, according to The Lee County District Attorney’s Office. Frederick Ashmore is sentenced to life in prison on one count of first degree arson, […]
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Terry Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to court documents, in September 2021, Pruitt ignored officer commands and drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham police officers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 found dead in burning Clanton home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
CLANTON, AL
