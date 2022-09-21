Read full article on original website
WAFF
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
Opelika-Auburn News
Joint task force discovers drug-dealing by cell phone, makes trafficking arrest in Auburn
After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge and other charges. Cindy Zheng, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
unionspringsherald.com
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court records show Baldwin is...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
East Alabama stabbing leaves 54-year-old man dead; suspect jailed
A stabbing in east Alabama left one man dead and another behind bars. Anniston police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road after they were alerted to a disturbance and an assault. Lt. Tim Suits said once on the scene, they learned a man...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Manhunt Training Exercise Conducted in Macon County
A mock manhunt took place Thursday morning in Macon County involving several local and state law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted the training exercise, which took place on Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee.
State yanks medical license from doctor who gave opioids to woman who died of overdose
A north Alabama cancer doctor had his medical license permanently revoked by a state licensing commission after the agency said he provided drugs to a 21-year-old woman he had a sexual relationship with who died of an overdose. Dr. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur,...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Fallen Bibb County Deputy’s fiancée speaks out about his death
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fiancée of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks publicly about his passing for the first time. The sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty last June during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect. Angie Prince tells CBS 42 that Johnson was the love of her […]
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
‘I just don’t understand’: Condemned Alabama inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s victims described as loving, hardworking
Soon after three men were gunned down at their workplaces on Aug. 5, 1999 in Shelby County, a friend of one slain man summed up the situation: “There will probably never be any sense made of this ... There never is.”. The men died after Alan Eugene Miller opened...
WTVM
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
wbrc.com
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
OPELIKA: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 arson
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — One man pled guilty to charges from a 2021 arson in Opelika that caused a large explosion and forced a family to evacuate through a second-story window, according to The Lee County District Attorney’s Office. Frederick Ashmore is sentenced to life in prison on one count of first degree arson, […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Terry Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to court documents, in September 2021, Pruitt ignored officer commands and drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham police officers.
12-year-old arrested after 2 days of threats to Opelika Middle School
A 12-year-old is under arrest after two days of social media threats to an Opelika school. The first threat came Tuesday and targeted Opelika Middle School, according to police. The nature of the threat was not made public. Then, early this morning, investigators became aware of a second threat that...
2 found dead in burning Clanton home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
AL.com
