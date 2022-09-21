Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Dorchester Road Library to reopen Monday October 3rd: CCPL
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Road Regional Library will reopen Monday after months of renovations. Charleston County Public Library officials said a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at...
Cypress Gardens hosts free event Saturday for Berkeley Co. residents
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Cypress Gardens is calling all Berkeley County nature lovers!. Cypress Gardens is hosting a free event for Berkeley County residents this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last park admission is at 4 p.m. You must bring proof of residency with a...
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
NCPD reminds public of parking ordinance laws
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has provided parking ordinances for the city of North Charleston. "NCPD has received numerous complaints about parking. We want to remind everyone what the laws are for parking in our city. We appreciate your cooperation." There are five ordinances...
Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news
UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff
Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sweet Grass Vodka investing $1.7 million into new Charleston facility; 47 new jobs coming
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A family-owned distilling company is expanding operations into Charleston County — a move that is expected to create 47 new jobs. Sweet Grass Vodka's new facility will be located in the northern part of the Peninsula at 1640 Meeting St. The facility is expected...
Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
Bus driver cited after school bus crashed into store: NCPD
UPDATE: Tieshaca Lavette Gordon is the name of the bus driver involved in the accident. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the school bus driver responsible for crashing into a store has been cited for careless operation. ----- Original Story:. North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying...
SCDMV says some people may notice delay in car decals & registration
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
'Keep working hard': NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess recognized with national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with the First Responders Award by the National Chaplains Association of the United States (NCA) on Thursday. According to NCPD, Burgess was chosen by the Senate and President Joe Biden out of police chiefs from 14...
Two separate Colleton house fires destroy homes, no injuries reported
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station responded to two house fires that destroyed both homes over the past two days. The first fire happened at Joyland Lane. A home resident called and reported the fire. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. Once crews arrived at the...
CCSD considering magnet program for future high school in McClellanville area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans are finally in motion to replace the old Lincoln High School with a brand new school in McClellanville. It's been nearly a decade since Lincoln High closed. At a board meeting Wednesday night, there was finally talk of what a new school would bring the community.
Mount Pleasant 12th annual business expo Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant is set to take place tomorrow, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Driven by Expo Title Sponsor Crews Subaru of Charleston, the event will be held at the Omar Shrine Center on 176 Patriots Point Road. The...
Dorchester Paws halts dog intakes as crowding increases
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday placed a hold on accepting new animals until further notice. The temporary moratorium comes as the shelter faces another period of overcapacity. Officials said their hallways are already lined with pop-up kennels due to an influx of daily intakes. For now, the...
