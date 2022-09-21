ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Road Library to reopen Monday October 3rd: CCPL

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Road Regional Library will reopen Monday after months of renovations. Charleston County Public Library officials said a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD reminds public of parking ordinance laws

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has provided parking ordinances for the city of North Charleston. "NCPD has received numerous complaints about parking. We want to remind everyone what the laws are for parking in our city. We appreciate your cooperation." There are five ordinances...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Traffic
Charleston, SC
Industry
abcnews4.com

Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news

UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Touch-A-Truck and Firefighter Chili Cookoff

Touch-A-Truck is an interactive and unique experience for the whole family. Bring the kids to explore their favorite trucks and vehicles including fire safety, construction trucks and even military vehicles!. Our Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be the talk of the town! Come out and sample different chili to determine whose...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy
abcnews4.com

Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
abcnews4.com

West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bus driver cited after school bus crashed into store: NCPD

UPDATE: Tieshaca Lavette Gordon is the name of the bus driver involved in the accident. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the school bus driver responsible for crashing into a store has been cited for careless operation. ----- Original Story:. North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant 12th annual business expo Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant is set to take place tomorrow, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Driven by Expo Title Sponsor Crews Subaru of Charleston, the event will be held at the Omar Shrine Center on 176 Patriots Point Road. The...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws halts dog intakes as crowding increases

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday placed a hold on accepting new animals until further notice. The temporary moratorium comes as the shelter faces another period of overcapacity. Officials said their hallways are already lined with pop-up kennels due to an influx of daily intakes. For now, the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy