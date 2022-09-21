Jim Cancellari insisted last week that, even in a loss, his football team showed there was an abundance of talent. It was the attention to detail and execution of fundamentals, "the little things," he said, that would determine if this still-developing squad would reach its potential and how soon. Well, John Jay-East Fishkill apparently checked enough boxes on the checklist to accomplish one of the "big things" on Friday. ...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO