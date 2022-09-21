Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brewster Girls Football Coach Recognized by the New York Giants Organization
Did you know that Brewster High School has a girls flag football team?. I was not aware but I'm happy to hear it, I was even more delighted to learn that they won Section I championship this year. The Bears went undefeated in their inaugural season. Finally, I learned that the team, and Head Coach Matt Cunningham were recognized for their efforts by the New York Giants organization.
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
zagsblog.com
Top NY/NJ high school stars to face Overtime Elite in New Jersey All-Star event
New Jersey is getting ready to host the preps vs. the pros in October. Some of the top high schools stars from New York and New Jersey will play against teams from Overtime Elite at Roselle Catholic High School Oct. 14-15. The event is called the Hustle & Heart Classic powered by ACES.
NBA・
AOL Corp
New Jersey high school football player dies after being injured on the field
A high school football player in New Jersey has died nearly two weeks after he was seriously injured during a football game earlier this month, officials said. Xavier McClain, 16, succumbed to injuries sustained during a Sept. 9 game between his school, Linden High School and the nearby Woodbridge High School, Derek Armstead, the mayor of Linden, a city just 13 miles southwest of Manhattan, said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 4
A few games you may want to consider this weekend.
High school football: Feliciotto leads John Jay-East Fishkill in blowout of New Rochelle
Jim Cancellari insisted last week that, even in a loss, his football team showed there was an abundance of talent. It was the attention to detail and execution of fundamentals, "the little things," he said, that would determine if this still-developing squad would reach its potential and how soon. Well, John Jay-East Fishkill apparently checked enough boxes on the checklist to accomplish one of the "big things" on Friday. ...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0