Endicott, NY

Brewster Girls Football Coach Recognized by the New York Giants Organization

Did you know that Brewster High School has a girls flag football team?. I was not aware but I'm happy to hear it, I was even more delighted to learn that they won Section I championship this year. The Bears went undefeated in their inaugural season. Finally, I learned that the team, and Head Coach Matt Cunningham were recognized for their efforts by the New York Giants organization.
HIGH SCHOOL
New Jersey high school football player dies after being injured on the field

A high school football player in New Jersey has died nearly two weeks after he was seriously injured during a football game earlier this month, officials said. Xavier McClain, 16, succumbed to injuries sustained during a Sept. 9 game between his school, Linden High School and the nearby Woodbridge High School, Derek Armstead, the mayor of Linden, a city just 13 miles southwest of Manhattan, said Wednesday.
LINDEN, NJ
Endicott, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

High school football: Feliciotto leads John Jay-East Fishkill in blowout of New Rochelle

Jim Cancellari insisted last week that, even in a loss, his football team showed there was an abundance of talent. It was the attention to detail and execution of fundamentals, "the little things," he said, that would determine if this still-developing squad would reach its potential and how soon. Well, John Jay-East Fishkill apparently checked enough boxes on the checklist to accomplish one of the "big things" on Friday. ...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

