Norfolk man pleads guilty to possessing firearm in 2021 attempted malicious wounding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm during a 2021 attempted malicious wounding.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office 26-year-old Louis Bernard Lee pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that Lee was stopped by an Old Dominion Police Department Officer on May 7, 2021, for speeding. Police found that Lee has an outstanding warrant for an attempted malicious wounding that occurred on April 26, 2021.

Louis Barnard Lee (26) (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

During the arrest, police also found two firearms in Lee’s vehicle, along with a 30-round magazine and a 50-round drum magazine. Lee was previously convicted of a felony in Norfolk and was prohibited from processing firearms.

Lee admitted to using one of the firearms recovered from his vehicle in the April 2021 shooting. For the April 2021 shooting, he was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced in December 2021 and received a four-year sentence.

Lee is scheduled to be sentenced for his federal convictions on February 10, 2023. Lee faces up to ten years in prison.

