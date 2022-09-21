ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man pleads guilty to possessing firearm in 2021 attempted malicious wounding

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INDAJ_0i4htWyK00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm during a 2021 attempted malicious wounding.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office 26-year-old Louis Bernard Lee pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that Lee was stopped by an Old Dominion Police Department Officer on May 7, 2021, for speeding. Police found that Lee has an outstanding warrant for an attempted malicious wounding that occurred on April 26, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcNgX_0i4htWyK00
Louis Barnard Lee (26) (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

During the arrest, police also found two firearms in Lee’s vehicle, along with a 30-round magazine and a 50-round drum magazine. Lee was previously convicted of a felony in Norfolk and was prohibited from processing firearms.

Lee admitted to using one of the firearms recovered from his vehicle in the April 2021 shooting. For the April 2021 shooting, he was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced in December 2021 and received a four-year sentence.

Lee is scheduled to be sentenced for his federal convictions on February 10, 2023. Lee faces up to ten years in prison.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Shooting#Bernard Lee#Convicted Felon#Malicious Wounding#Violent Crime#P3
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police Make Arrest in Homicide

On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the suspects in the home invasion of two elderly residents turned himself in Wednesday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. The home invasion happened just a week ago on Turnpike Road....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy