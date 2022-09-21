ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

HVCC to hold 13th annual ‘Race Away Stigma 5k’

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZ5t8_0i4htQfy00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Valley Community College’s (HVCC) Counseling and Wellness Department will be hosting the 13th annual Race Away Stigma 5k Run and Fun Walk this Saturday, September 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Student Pavilion. Registration for the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the same location.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The run aims to raise awareness about the stigma associated with mental illness, and supporting those who struggle with mental health issues. HVCC’s Counseling and Wellness Department is expanding its focus to combat the stigma of accessing resources, and reaching out to aid mental wellness, as well as physical health, emotional health, social health, occupational health, spiritual health, religious health, and intellectual health.

“The embarrassment, or stigma, often associated with mental illness and the act of seeking
support for mental health are the two of the most significant deterrents for individuals getting the
help they need,” said Larry Ellis, Interim Director of Counseling and Wellness Services at Hudson
Valley Community College. “The more we talk about mental health issues, encourage people to seek
help, and promote the importance of overall wellness, the easier it will be for those people who are
struggling with the stigma associated with mental illness.”

Ellis says the event gets bigger by the year and hopes more people from the Capital region will participate. More race information is listed below –

Race Information

• Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Student Pavilion
• Race/walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
• The race will begin and end on campus, with the majority of the course being throughout the
nearby neighborhoods.
• Awards and post-race snacks begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Student Pavilion
• Prizes awarded for top three overall male and female competitors, and top three male and
female finishers in each age group.
• Homecoming activities to follow race

HVCC releases ‘Library Lecture Series’ schedule

Registration Fees

  • $20 Public
  • $0 Current Hudson Valley Students
  • $0 For Veterans
  • Registration for veterans is paid for courtesy of the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Support

Interested runners can also register at their registration website as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady church turns 100

The church was established 1922 in Schenectady, now known as Liberty Church New York since 2018. Tonight, they're celebrating that monumental mile marker by kicking it off with an h'orderves hour, historical presentation throughout the years and a service. The mission of the liberty church is a simple one.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Corruption Bike Tour taking place Saturday

The Albany Bicycle Coalition, along with the Museum of Political Corruption, will be hosting the first Capital Corruption Bike Tour on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. The tour will start and end at the Discover Albany Visitors Center at 25 Quackenbush Square on the Corner of Broadway and Clinton Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Male And Female
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Airport to honor Gold Star Mothers

Albany International Airport will be honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers on Sunday, September 25 at noon on the airport's third floor observation level. A "Gold Star Mother" or "Gold Star Family" has signified a mother or family that has lost one of their children or family members in combat.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire Live hosts packed fall lineup

Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Schenectady organizations receive $125K in grants

Four Schenectady organizations received grants totaling $125,000 today. Representatives from Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM), Schenectady Day Nursery, Boys & Girls Club and YWCA NorthEastern NY were each presented with a check during a presentation at one of SiCM’s urban farms.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy