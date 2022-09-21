Read full article on original website
Related
Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2021, enrollment fell 18 percent for all Black students. That's 23.5 percent and 15 percent for Black men and Black women, respectively. The post Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic appeared first on NewsOne.
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
ceoworld.biz
4 Team Appreciation Initiatives to Drive Engagement
This article discusses unique was to show appreciation to your team day in and day out. When your employees feel recognized and valued, they are more likely to produce high-quality work and stick around longer. Consider some of these strategies as you plan and execute your next retention strategy. Employers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New USD tribal liaison sees opportunity to advocate for 'kids just like her'
Sahmie Wytewa is the new tribal liaison for the USD's Center for Inclusion and Diversity, where she will support Native-Indigenous students and communities.
littleleague.org
Susan Rivers Named Little League® Retail Customer Service Representative
Little League® International is pleased to welcome Susan Rivers as its new Retail Customer Service Representative at its headquarters in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, effective August 25, 2022. “As a volunteer-led organization, a positive customer service experience is one of the most important assets we need to provide to everyone...
Comments / 0