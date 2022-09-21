ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Football: Davidson collects 4 TDs as GCA improves to 5-1

FRANKLIN – Kyle Davidson did a little bit of everything Friday night in a Week 6 high school football game at Grace Christian Academy. The junior rushed for three touchdowns, hauled in a 20-yard strike, snagged an interception and produced two big kickoff returns as GCA picked up a 37-7 non-region win against visiting Webb School.
Football: McGavock takes advantage of turnovers to sink Admirals

NASHVILLE — Franklin High School football head coach Alex Melton knew his team had only a small margin of error on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Admirals, they drifted outside of it on several occasions. Traveling to McGavock for a non-district game, the Admirals suffered three costly turnovers and...
Football: Moore, MBA too much for Brentwood Academy

BRENTWOOD – Jonothan Moore rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red built an early lead before fending off rival Brentwood Academy Friday night to stay unbeaten. Moore scored on touchdown runs of 41, 49 and 1-yard on the night and...
Football: Waters, East Nashville run over Indy to spoil homecoming

THOMPSON'S STATION – Someone forgot to tell East Nashville High School running back Tre’Quan Waters that Friday night was set aside for homecoming festivities and honoring the 2015 State Championship team at Independence. The senior pounded out 248 yards and three touchdowns on a bruising 38 carries as...
Nolensville’s Knox, Ravenwood’s Pace tabbed Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

FRANKLIN – Kaira Knox of Nolensville High School and Carter Pace of Ravenwood were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18. Knox, a sophomore volleyball standout, led the Knights to an 8-0 week and the Border Battle tournament championship over the weekend. Pace scored four touchdowns in the Raptors 28-10 win over Brentwood in Week 5.
Volleyball: Brentwood sweeps 'Battle of the Woods' series

BRENTWOOD – Dylan Sulcer is one of just two seniors for the Brentwood High School volleyball team, but she’s dedicated to providing the leadership the Bruins need. It showed Tuesday as Sulcer guided Brentwood to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 District 11-AAA sweep over longtime rival Ravenwood. “This district...
Athletes of the Week featured in condensed ‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’

FRANKLIN – The “WillCo Sports Power Hour” started a bit earlier and ended sooner this week because of the Monday Night Football game featuring the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills. And though the Titans had a forgettable showing, those in attendance tuned into the weekly show highlighting...
Recent ribbon cutting marks opening of new Health Markets company in Brentwood

Health Markets, which offers, health, life, Medicare and supplemental insurance for individuals, families, self-employed and small businesses, recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Brentwood with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by Williamson Inc. on Sept. 20, the event ceremoniously marked the opening of the business that happened last...
Bridges celebrates the ’80s with dinner, gambling, music and dancing

Bridges Domestic Violence Center will host its annual Jokers & Jackpots Gala Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, Cool Springs in Franklin. This year’s theme is the 1980s, and wearing attire from that decade is encouraged. Guests will have the opportunity to play a variety...
Williamson County CASA’s annual playhouse raffle now underway

Tickets for the Williamson County Twice Daily Playhouse Raffle are now on sale, with proceeds going toward Williamson County CASA in its mission to help provide children with a safe and permanent home. This year’s playhouse is being built by Nabholz Construction with additional assistance from RSS Roofing, Charlie Irwin...
Franklin to host German sister city for a week full of activities

Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County will host a delegation from their sister city, Bad Soden am Taunus in Germany, from Oct. 2-9. The relationship with Bad Soden began six years ago under former Sister Cities President Patricia Kriebel. At the time, Kriebel was eager to have a foreign language component for the student exchange program.
Women of Williamson attendees hear inspiring message

The 2022 Women of Williamson (WOW) “Lunch That Matters” was held Sept. 15 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and featured actress and model Jennifer O’Neill as guest speaker. The event showcases local nonprofits in Williamson County, serving women and children. Attendees hear their stories and then...
WCPR seeking public input for master plan

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled open house meetings at locations across the county to gain public input for developing a master plan. The plan will guide future investments and improvements for the department. It is the first master plan devised since the early 2000s. WCPR began...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office adds mental health expert

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has added a formidable resource to its arsenal: Alex MacNicol IV, a mental health professional. The WCSO has partnered with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System (VBHCS) to provide a specialized co-responder to those in the county experiencing mental health crises. VBHCS employs MacNicol IV, but he is assigned to the WCSO. When answering mental health crisis calls, WCSO deputies first ensure the scene is secure, and afterward, MacNicol IV works with the affected individual. He determines treatment and future care options.
