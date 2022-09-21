For 84-year-old Franklin resident Marilynn Derwenskus, art and teaching have been her life. However, when she had an accident in 2019, her world greatly changed. She fell, breaking her arm, wrist and hip and can no longer hold a paint brush in the way she used to. Determined to not give up, Marilynn learned a new way to paint.

