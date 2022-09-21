Read full article on original website
Related
Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use
We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives
This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions
A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman worries Senate doesn’t have the votes for marriage equality act
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) fears the marriage equality act he […] The post Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman worries Senate doesn’t have the votes for marriage equality act appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge strikes down vaccine mandates from Biden
(The Center Square) – Sandy Brick felt her freedom was on the line. The Head Start teacher taught through the pandemic and opposed a federal “jab-or-job” mandate from the president. Judge Terry A. Doughty, on the bench of a U.S. District Court in Louisiana, on Wednesday agreed....
Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that has long blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state that bans nearly all abortions.
U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal
More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Wisconsin GOP nominee for governor Tim Michels takes new position on abortion ban
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, said Friday he would support an abortion ban that includes exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, a shift from his earlier stance on the issue. In an interview on the Dan O’Donnell show, a conservative talk radio program in...
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs...
Doctors rush to use Supreme Court ruling to escape opioid charges
Dr. Nelson Onaro conceded last summer that he'd written illegal prescriptions, although he said he was thinking only of his patients. From a tiny, brick clinic in Oklahoma, he doled out hundreds of opioid pills and dozens of fentanyl patches with no legitimate medical purpose. "Those medications were prescribed to...
Rep. Crow proposes legislation to protect military members’ access to abortion
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow proposed a bill today that would protect U.S. service members’ right to abortion care across the military, regardless of what state they are posted in and that state’s abortion policies. The Access to Reproductive Care for Servicemembers Act, sponsored by Crow and Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, would codify into […] The post Rep. Crow proposes legislation to protect military members’ access to abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0