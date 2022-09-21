ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use

We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon

Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
ARKANSAS STATE
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Benzinga

This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Decriminalizing#Decriminalization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Thc#Cbd#Stash Ventures
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman worries Senate doesn’t have the votes for marriage equality act

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) fears the marriage equality act he […] The post Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman worries Senate doesn’t have the votes for marriage equality act appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge strikes down vaccine mandates from Biden

(The Center Square) – Sandy Brick felt her freedom was on the line. The Head Start teacher taught through the pandemic and opposed a federal “jab-or-job” mandate from the president. Judge Terry A. Doughty, on the bench of a U.S. District Court in Louisiana, on Wednesday agreed....
LOUISIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Rep. Crow proposes legislation to protect military members’ access to abortion

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow proposed a bill today that would protect U.S. service members’ right to abortion care across the military, regardless of what state they are posted in and that state’s abortion policies. The Access to Reproductive Care for Servicemembers Act, sponsored by Crow and Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, would codify into […] The post Rep. Crow proposes legislation to protect military members’ access to abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy