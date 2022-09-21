Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween
With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Take a Look: Photos From Final Days of Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation Lantern Fest
Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation massive lighted lantern display is nearing the end of its two-month long run at the zoo on Binghamton's south side. Keep scrolling for photos from the spectacular display (and a little silliness.) Zoo director Philip Ginter says, as the days for the festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former “Dos Rios” Site in Downtown Binghamton Available for Lease
The owners of the space where Dos Rios Cantina was located on Court Street in Binghamton are looking for someone interested in setting up another restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in June 2018, closed last April. Two partners in the business are facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred late last year. They have maintained their innocence.
Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis
As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
Hide Grandma! Wolf Confirmed in Upstate New York!
Some wildlife watchers in parts of New York State are vindicated as they are not a case of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf!” It really was a wolf. The Associated Press reports that after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials maintained a large canine killed by a hunter in Otsego County last winter was probably a coyote or a coyote-mix, new information is confirming the animal was, indeed a wolf.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
Funny Shirt and Useless Laptop: Suspect in Lansing Best Buy Theft Sought
Wearing a cool or funny t-shirt to a crime may not be the wisest choice when one wants to stay inconspicuous. New York State Police are looking for a suspect whose unique fashion style might be a giveaway in connection with the theft of an employees-only-computer from the Best Buy store in the Shops at Ithaca in Lansing.
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interested In Aviation? The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Is Hosting Information Night
You've heard about the Civil Air Patrol. Maybe you've seen them at various events throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I had the privilege of joining a group from the Civil Air Patrol for a ride along on a refueling flight out of the now-closed Griffiss Air Force Base in Utica, New York many years ago.
Fire-Damaged Binghamton House Torn Down 228 Days After Blaze
A structure in a residential Binghamton neighborhood that was heavily damaged by fire last winter has finally been demolished. The burnt-out remains of the two-family house at 44 Lake Avenue in the First Ward had been an eyesore and what some called an "attractive nuisance" for more than seven months.
Union-Endicott Tiger Nominated For Football Heart of a Giant Award
The New York Giants are off to a great start for the 2022 season. In fact, they are one of only three teams left in the NFC with an undefeated record joining Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Yes, it's early but the Giants haven't been 2-0 since 2016. That is great...
Plans for a Greener Binghamton in the Works
The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
2018 Binghamton Murder Conviction Upheld
A Brooklyn man, convicted in 2018 of murder in Binghamton, is not getting out of prison any time soon. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the conviction of 27-year-old Jabari Ashe and his sentence of 25 years to life in prison for gunning down Tyquan Gumbs behind a home on Fayette Street.
Hate Binghamton’s New Roundabouts? They Might Actually Be Safer
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in Windsor
The Broome County fire fighters were working at the scene of a house fire in Windsor early in the morning of Thursday, September 22. The blaze at 24 Riley Road was reported at around 5:53 a.m. and the Windsor and West Windsor fire companies were quickly dispatched by Broome County Central Communications.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0