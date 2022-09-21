ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop

With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween

With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Former “Dos Rios” Site in Downtown Binghamton Available for Lease

The owners of the space where Dos Rios Cantina was located on Court Street in Binghamton are looking for someone interested in setting up another restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in June 2018, closed last April. Two partners in the business are facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred late last year. They have maintained their innocence.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis

As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Hide Grandma! Wolf Confirmed in Upstate New York!

Some wildlife watchers in parts of New York State are vindicated as they are not a case of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf!” It really was a wolf. The Associated Press reports that after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials maintained a large canine killed by a hunter in Otsego County last winter was probably a coyote or a coyote-mix, new information is confirming the animal was, indeed a wolf.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail

Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Plans for a Greener Binghamton in the Works

The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

2018 Binghamton Murder Conviction Upheld

A Brooklyn man, convicted in 2018 of murder in Binghamton, is not getting out of prison any time soon. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the conviction of 27-year-old Jabari Ashe and his sentence of 25 years to life in prison for gunning down Tyquan Gumbs behind a home on Fayette Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in Windsor

The Broome County fire fighters were working at the scene of a house fire in Windsor early in the morning of Thursday, September 22. The blaze at 24 Riley Road was reported at around 5:53 a.m. and the Windsor and West Windsor fire companies were quickly dispatched by Broome County Central Communications.
WINDSOR, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

