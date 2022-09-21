SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Perry believes there are many “trigger points” that indicate when there is something wrong with the Great Salt Lake. For instance, anyone who has come to the lake for recreation has recently found an inability to launch watercraft as the lake levels continue to reach all-time lows. Struggles for the vital brine shrimp industry and a possible collapse of the lake’s base food chain are other alarms on the horizon, says Perry, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO