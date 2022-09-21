Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
WJCL
2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
WJCL
Police: Victim seriously injured after stabbing at public park in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Savannah park Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the victim was attacked at the Barker Street Park and then went to a nearby Dollar General for help. The victim sustained serious injuries...
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting on West 54th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Wednesday in the 500 block of West 54th Street. According to police, a male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
WJCL
Family of Savannah man missing more than a month pleads for the public's help
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The family of a Savannah man missing for more than a month is asking the public for help. Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville and has not been heard from since. Diontae’s family held a news conference Thursday afternoon at...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Savannah surpasses other police departments in solving murders. Why?
As violent crime and killings are on the rise across the United States, Savannah has become a symbol of success in one vital metric: The city’s ability to solve homicides far exceeds the national average, according to police statistics. From 2019-2021, Savannah Police Department homicide clearance rates — the...
WTGS
Body found at homeless camp, SPD investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police officers found a body at a homeless camp near Victory Drive Wednesday morning. According to SPD, officers responded to a camp near the 3000 block of Victory Drive around 10 a.m. They found a dead man who they say had lived in the camp.
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WTGS
Body found at Daffin Park in Savannah, police confirm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A body has been located at Daffin Park, according to police. Police have been investigating since 7:40 a.m. Our crew on scene confirmed with Savannah police that there are currently no obvious signs of foul play, but that they are continuing their investigation. There are...
WJCL
Tybee police arrest suspect they say stole $1,600 from grocery store
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above Video: Your Thursday headlines. Tybee police arrested a man who they said stole $1,589 from the IGA grocery store on the island. On Thursday morning, police responded to a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found the glass door broken and about $1,600 stolen from the cash register.
wtoc.com
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
